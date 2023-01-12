50 Cent Attempts To Apologize to Megan Thee Stallion for His Tasteless Meme About the Tory Lanez Shooting

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

50 Cent is finally apologizing for the profane memes he posted about Megan Thee Stallion.

If you need a refresher, in December, the Power actor posted two memes that essentially implied that the Houston rapper was lying about the whole thing. One meme showed Megan slowly transitioning into Jussie Smollett. Infamously, Smollet paid two brothers to stage a fake hate crime against the Empire actor.

Another meme took a page out of the movie Boyz n the Hood and depicted Megan as Ricky getting shot and Lanez as the drive-by shooter. Both are disgusting uses of social media.



To no surprise, 50 Cent did not feel any remorse and did not apologize for the posts, until now.



On Thursday, in a radio interview with Big Boy, the Get Rich rapper revealed that he needs to apologize to the Houston rapper for the memes he posted on Instagram.

During the interview, he said, “I’m gonna apologize to Megan Thee Stallion. I said some things, and it was because… On social media I posted things that — when she was with Gayle [King] — she said, ‘Were you intimate with Tory Lanez?’ And she said, ‘What?’ and it was like, ‘No.’ And I was like, ‘Ah, she lying.’ At that point I knew she was lying, it wouldn’t be no reason for them to be around each other. From that, it felt like she was lying, to me.”

He continued that “the only reason at one point I felt like I should apologize is when I heard the [jail] phone call conversation [between Lanez and Meg’s former best friend Kelsey Harris]. That made me feel like, ‘Oh sh–, now I know what happened.’ I’m sure that was probably what swayed people in court too.”

This comes nearly two weeks after Lanez was convicted of all charges relating to the shooting.



I’m glad that 50 Cent finally admitted he was wrong, but there are also plenty of other celebrities who need to get in line. Among those is Drake, who rapped on the song “Circo Loco,” “This bitch lie ‘bout getting shots, but she still a stallion / She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling.”

So all the people who were so loud about Megan lying, also need to be just as loud when they apologize.