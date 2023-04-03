These Facts May Answer Your Questions About the Jayland Walker Police Shooting

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation completed its probe into the fatal shooting of Jayland Walker by Akron police officers, according to WKYC 3News. Officials say the case has been handed over to a special prosecutor who will bring it before a grand jury to decide on whether the eight officers involved should be criminally charged.



In June 2022, the cops fired over 80 rounds of bullets at Walker as he fled following a speed chase. His autopsy said he suffered 46 gun wounds. Police Chief Steve Mylett said he was surprised the case was ready for a grand jury in such a short time of the incident given the number of officers swept into the case.

Here’s five things we can expect from both the public release of the investigation’s findings and the grand jury’s pending decision.

1.The Release of the Akron Officers’ Names

Can you believe ever since the June of 2022, we have not known these officers’ names? It’s not unusual when the cops still have yet to be indicted. However, Chief Mylett said their names will only be released if they are criminally charged, according to Fox 8 News. Even the files from the BCI will not identify them when released to the public unless they were identified by the department.

The chief said since they’ve been facing public threats they have permission to cover their badges. So, we may never know.

2.Loads of Unseen Evidence

We can expect over 100 pages of evidence from the BCI investigators, forensic analysts and crime scene processors, according to the Akron Beacon Journal.

So far, we only saw body camera footage leading up to the foot chase when the officers fired a hail of 80 bullets toward Walker. In the soon-to-be released file, there may be interviews with each of the officers and Walker’s relatives, a list of the items recovered and a series of photos including screenshots from Walker’s social media.

3.Departmental Violations

At the same time of the criminal investigation, the department was conducting an internal investigation reviewing if the officers abused their use of lethal force.

Immediately following the incident, the officers were placed on leave but were brought back on active duty in “administrative capacity,” according to WKYC 3News. Though practically going back to business as usual, the Akron Police Department can still decide whether they should face any administrative punishment, if any. Though, it seems they’re trying to drag out their internal review to pace with the grand jury’s decision.

4.Answers About the Mysterious Gun

From day one, the officers alleged that Walker fired a gun out of his window during the speed chase. Though, at the moment he was shot, he was unarmed. Supporters speculated the firearm might have been planted after the fact because of how it appeared in the photo from the scene.

The BCI’s report will include information on the gun manufacturer, whether Walker actually shot the gun and also an analysis from photos and videos to see if the mysterious flash from the police dash camera was just a glare or indeed a gunshot going off, per the Akron Beacon Journal.

5.A Mixed Indictment

Akron chief city prosecutor Craig Morgan told Akron residents in a recent town hall that all eight officers could be charged or not all.

“I can tell you from everything I now in this matter that all 8 officers are being presented to the grand jury, and I can’t even say what kind of result that could end up being. They could indict all 8 officers, or they could indict just two officers, or they could decide not to indict anyone, a no bill,” he said, per Cleveland19 News.

Pretty much, no one knows what’s about to happen. In the meantime, community leaders have been trying to settle the nerves of Walker’s supporters to avoid a violent demonstration like that of when the incident happened.