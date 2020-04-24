5 Games That Deserve the Remake Treatment

Photo : EA

This month, two of the highest profile games to be released were remakes. I myself have been putting time into Final Fantasy VII: Remake and so far, I’m loving it. Seeing the iconic art style brought to life with modern graphics and a banger of a battle system has made my little weeb heart sing. My time with the game has got me thinking about other games I’d love to see get the remake treatment.



Knights of the Old Republic

Image : EA

Folks, there are two things I love: Star Wars and RPGs. Bioware combining the two resulted in one of the greatest video games of all time. In recent years, Bioware has lost a bit of it’s sheen after the back to back disappointments of Mass Effect: Andromeda and Anthem. A KoTOR remake could be just the thing to put some respect back on Bioware’s name. The engrossing, twist filled narrative holds up so no changes are needed there. Seeing the Old Republic rendered with today’s graphics would be a thing to behold. Combine that with more fluid combat animations and hell maybe get the team at Criterion to work on the Swoop Bike races and Knights of the Old Republic would hit. It’s been 17 years since the title’s original release so a remake would not only satisfy old fans but it could also bring in a whole generation of new ones.



Mega Man Legends

Photo : Capcom

The Mega Man series has seen something of a resurgence in the last few years. With the success of both the Mega Man and Mega Man X legacy collections and Mega Man 11, it’s looking pretty good for fans of the blue bomber. Though, there is one sore spot that remains to this day. Ever since Mega Man Legends 2 dropped in 2000, fans have been clamoring for a third. While there was a brief glimmer of hope in 2010 when Mega Man Legends 3 was announced, the game was unceremoniously canceled only a year later. A Mega Man Legends remake would be a perfect way to satiate fans who have two decades since the last entry in the 3D action-adventure take on the classic franchise. Capcom has had great success in remaking the Resident Evil series and I would love to see that treatment be given to one of its most iconic figures. Updating the Playstation-era gameplay for modern standards and giving it a cel-shaded, heavily stylized art style would be the perfect way to reintroduce the series. If it proves successful, remakes of The Misadventures of Tron Bonne and Mega Man Legends 2 could potentially pave the way for the long desired Mega Man Legends 3.



Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

Screenshot : Ubisoft

It has been an entire decade since the last Prince of Persia game released. In that time, we’ve seen the Assassin’s Creed franchise more or less fill the same role to varying degrees of success. This is a remake where less would be more. The platforming and combat are still a thrill to this day. The story is charming and the swashbuckling tone combined with innovative its time travel mechanics result in a game that would stand out in today’s homogenized gaming landscape. All that would really need to be done here is updating the graphics and sound to meet modern standards. What better way to bring back the Prince than by reminding us why we loved him to begin with?

Def Jam Fight for NY

Image : Sega

Y’all really thought I was going to write this piece and not show love to Def Jam? Wow, you thought. Def Jam Fight for NY is on my gaming top 5. It combines all these elements that really shouldn’t work and the result is perfection. Aki, the developers behind the acclaimed WWF No Mercy on the N64, were the developers here and brought that same engine into Fight for NY. I’ve been playing the PSP port on a totally not hacked PS Vita throughout quarantine and it’s held up hard. The ability to combine different fighting styles and customize your fighter to your liking adds an engaging level of depth. While some of the rappers featured in the game no longer hold relevance, that really doesn’t matter when the game plays this good. Honestly, I don’t even need a full-tilt remake. Just give me a 4K remaster, 60 frames per second and bundle it with Def Jam Vendetta. The streets need this, please.

Sonic Adventure 1 & 2

Image : Sega

I don’t know if you’ve played the Sonic Adventure games lately but hold up, they do not. Sonic Adventure is basically if you made an entire game based around the drunk driving controls in GTA. Every mission you remember loving in Sonic Adventure 2 is met with tedious levels starring Tails and Knuckles. I would love to see Sonic Adventure get its own Sonic Mania-type game. A remake or sequel that embodies everything you remember loving about the series and fixing everything that gave you headaches. Given the success of the Sonic the Hedgehog movie, now is the perfect time to remind gamers why Sonic is still a character worth caring about. Going back to one of the franchises most beloved titles and giving a full-on graphical makeover and perfecting the gameplay could be just the thing to do that.



So, those are the five games I want to see get remade. Agree with the list? Disagree? Have any games you would like to see get remade? Then go off in the comments, y’all. I’m definitely curious to see what you would want to see get remade.

