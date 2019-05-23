Photo: Drew Angerer (Getty)

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has reportedly reached a $44 million deal to settle claims brought against him by women accusing him of sexual harassment, creditors to his now-defunct movie studio, and the New York State Attorney General’s Office.

According to the Los Angeles Times, citing people familiar with the deal, $30 million would be shared among the women accusing Weinstein, creditors to the bankrupt Weinstein Co., and Weinstein Co. employees who ended up on the unemployment line. The remaining funds would pay for legal fees.

The deal would not erase criminal sexual assault charges that Weinstein still faces in New York, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Dozens of women, among them Hollywood A-listers including Lupita Nyong’o, Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie, have accused the ousted movie studio executive of misconduct ranging from verbal abuse and sexual misconduct to rape.

The outcry over the allegations against Weinstein led to the rise of the #MeToo movement and the creation of the Time’s Up movement and legal defense fund to help women fight on-the-job sexual harassment.