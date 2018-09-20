Photo: AP Photo (Steve Ruark)

Mere hours after a mass shooting at an office complex in Middleton, Wis., and another one in Masontown, Penn., law enforcement officials confirm that three people are dead and three are wounded after a shooting by a woman at a Rite Aid facility near Aberdeen, Md., a village about two hours northeast of Washington, D.C.



According to a source who spoke to CNN, the alleged shooter was a disgruntled employee of the drugstore chain who shot herself in the head in an apparent suicide attempt but was unsuccessful and shot herself again. She is now in custody and in critical condition at a local hospital.

The woman, who is not yet identified, reportedly used a single handgun.



CNN reports that Henderson County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the scene at 9:09 a.m. ET. They were on the scene in five minutes and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives sent agents from Baltimore, about 30 miles northeast of the area. The FBI’s Baltimore office is also assisting.

“We are closely monitoring the horrific shooting,” Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted. “Our prayers are with all those impacted, including our first responders. The state stands ready to offer any support.”

Former NAACP head, Ben Jealous, who is running for governor, also released a statement:



As we learn more about the shooting in Aberdeen this morning, my heart is with those who were killed and their families, the victims who are injured, and the first responders on the scene. Thank you to our law enforcement and emergency health professionals at local hospitals who are responding to this tragic shooting and working to keep the community as safe as possible.

The Washington Post reports that the area is not unfamiliar with mass shooting incidents. It reports that in October 2017, three people were killed and two others wounded in a shooting at another business park in the same area, and that in 2016, two sheriff deputies were shot and killed at a Panera restaurant in Harford County.

This is a developing story …