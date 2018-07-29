Screenshot: WGNO

Three people are dead and seven are injured after two suspects fired into a crowd in New Orleans’ Central City neighborhood Saturday night.



ABC News is reporting that 10 people were struck by gunfire around 8:35 p.m. local time. Two men and one woman were pronounced dead at the scene; the woman was hit several times in the back.

The New Orleans Advocate reports that the shooting was gang-related, according to its sources. The target, Jeremiah Lee, ran into a large crowd of people before falling in front of the Chicken & Watermelon eatery, according to the owner.

“He ran into a crowd of people,” said Skipper Nicholas, who said he reviewed video footage of the shooting Saturday night, according to The Advocate. “I think he probably thought, ‘If I run by the people, they won’t shoot me.’ He just got everybody shot.”

Lee, who is believed to be around 30-years-old, was believed to be an affiliate of the notorious 3NG street gang from Central City, according to The Advocate.

The shooting took place some three miles southwest of the French Quarter and Bourbon Street.

“There is no place in New Orleans for this kind of violence,” New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said in a statement. “I speak for everyone in our City when I say we are disgusted, we are infuriated, and we have had more than enough. Three more lives — gone. It has to end. This happened near my neighborhood, on the edge of Broadmoor. It’s unacceptable anywhere.

“We are grateful to those on the scene tonight: the NOPD, EMS, the chaplains and the social workers,” she added. “We will dedicate every resource necessary to ending this horror and seeing justice done.”

The two shooting suspects are on the loose. Anyone with information that can lead to their arrests are urged to call local authorities at 504-658-5300.