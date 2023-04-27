2023 NFL Draft: C.J. Stroud Is Ready To Take the Next Monumental Step in His Career

C.J. Stroud is destined for greatness. He’s been the best player on nearly every level that he’s competed at. In high school, he was one of the most highly-touted players in the country. In college, he was a precision passer who put up huge numbers and only lost four games in his 25 starts as an Ohio State Buckeye. And n ow, as a prospect entering the NFL Draft, Stroud is projected to be one of the first players taken in the entire process and considered the “best pure passer” in the class. But despite his incredible ability on the field, the Heisman finalist shared with The Root that the team that drafts him is not going to just get a great player, but also a multilayered person who is a man of high character and dope taste in music.

The California native is partnering with Tidal to go live so fans can have an insight into Stroud’s process and the playlist he’ll be listening to leading up to the biggest moment in his football life, which includes many of his west coast faves including Nipsey Hussle, Drakeo The Ruler and R3 DA Chilliman. When asked by The Root if there’s one thing he did well in college that will translate to the NFL, his answer had nothing to do with his precision passing or his ability to read a defense, but more about how he gets along with teammates and being nice to the people around him.

“Something that my mom always taught me was to treat everyone with respect. Treat the janitor like the CEO,” he said . “Be nice to people and make sure that I smile, shake hands, give hugs, and show love. I know it can go a long way to change someone’s life. I’m very appreciative of my mom for putting that in me as a kid.”

Although Stroud is known to “show love,” his most important shows of affection are reserved for his family members, who will be with him on draft night. But although tonight will be a moment that will change the lives of Stroud and his family, he also recognizes that he’s one of four Black QBs projected to go in the first round and will be a huge part of the next generation of young Black talented gunslingers.

“It’s amazing to see the trailblazing path that was given to us. Warren Moon, Randal Cunningham, Michael Vick. All these great quarterbacks that paved the way for us to be where I am today, ” he said . “That’s something I don’t take for granted because I know it’s special. I’m excited to join that fraternity and brotherhood.”

If you’d like to connect with the future NFL QB, keep an eye out for his partnership on Lockerverse.

You can find out what team selects Stroud in the 2023 NFL Draft, when it airs tonight, Thursday, April 27 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC, ESPN, and the NFL Network.