Could they be any more fly? Last night was the first round of the NFL draft in Las Vegas—and these fashionable prospective players definitely rose to the occasion. First impressions are important and the night served as the introduction athletes have with their teams. From chains to watches to rings, the only rule was: there was no such thing as too much drip.

Cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner’s boldly rocked a baby blue suit with an iced-out chain that read “Sauce.” Naturally, he layered it with another chain on top that also said “Sauce” (that pendant was in the shape of a bottle). Former Georgia Bulldog opted for a tuxedo that flaunted his old team’s colors and proudly showed off his championship ring.

Jermaine Johnson II stood out from his peers in a neon blazer that was adorned in abstract, black markings. Jameson Williams chose to go with a bold red suit and matching sneakers—though there’s something about a cropped ankle and sock-less combo that leaves something to be desire.

Utah Utes linebacker Devin Lloyd sported a custom burgundy suit and paired it with a crisp black shirt. USC wideout Drake London also wore a burgundy suit, although his hue was a little deeper than Lloyd’s. His custom “DL” chain was as extravagant as you’d expect—and completely covered in diamonds.

Kyler Gordan lets his curls flow with a natural hairstyle; he donned a shiny silver blazer and a thick silver chain. Today marks day 2 of the NFL draft—and we can’t wait to see what the players will wear next.