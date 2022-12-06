Just like the lyric Beyoncé delivered in her song “COZY” “Might I suggest you don’t F with my sis, ” we l earn quickly that you better not try to get between two Black sisters. Don’t you remember the infamous 2017 Met Gala elevator fight between Solange and Jay-Z, right? There’s also the Bailey sister duo, ChloexHalle, and younger sister Halle Bailey who will not let a negative comment fly on social media when it’s against her sister, Chlöe Bailey.



In a viral video reposted by actor Niecy Nash on Instagram, sisters Pa’rys Jefferson, 5, and London Jefferson, 7, were questioned by their Aunt Nina about a situation that happened at school. The aunt introduces the matter by saying that bullying is not okay. London is upset and explains that a girl at school called her ugly, but before their aunt can ask more questions, Pa’rys interrupts London, demanding that her sister shares the name of the girl saying, “tell me that girl so I can beat her up!” After Pa’rys is told many times to be quiet and not say that she is going to beat the girl up, their aunt explains that Pa’rys doesn’t like people messing with her sister. Many people in the comments cheered on Pa’rys for standing up for her sister.

Advertisement

In a follow-up video, it was revealed that Pa’rys found the girl that made fun of her sister and confronted her, leading to a bit of trouble at school. The sisters’ aunt, Nina, did have to go to the school and consequences have been made for the confrontation. Of course, putting her hands on another student isn’t the way to resolve the issue, but it does show that Black sisters will do what they feel is necessary to protect each other.

In their videos and social media , Pa’rys and London constantly go back and forth, as siblings do, . Pa’rys is consistently the little sister ready to confront an issue head, or rather, hands-on while the older sister, London is shyer and would rather not add more chaos to a problem. However, both sisters have each other’s backs, they can only make fun of and argue with each other, nobody else!

After the girls found out that they went viral, their Aunt Nina asked Pa’rys, “People keep asking why are you always taking up for London?” and she promptly answered, “If not me, then who?”