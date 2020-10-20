'2 Great, Courageous Americans': Eric Trump Tweets Fake Photo of Ice Cube and 50 Cent Wearing 'Trump' Hats

BIG3 co-founder Ice Cube announces the trophy presentation for the Triplets after they defeated the Killer 3s to win the BIG3 Championship at Staples Center on September 01, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. Photo : Meg Oliphant ( Getty Images )

Eric Trump…

*clears throat*



Boooooy, if you don’t get yo’ goofy, dumb, pale Dopey Smurf-looking, bologna-smelling, “I’ll tell my Dad”-face, Opie Taylor all grown up, extra mayo-on-the-side ass, “ I was in the ultra-white line when God was handing out lips”-face, wet dog kissing on the mouth, never seen a washcloth in your life, clapping on the one and three-and-a-half, lying like your daddy, spreading “fake news” unironically ass the hell on.



Shit, I almost forgot to tell y’all what happened.



On Tuesday, Trump—not the Orange Menace but his old moldy ejaculate all grown up into old moldy ejaculate—tweeted a fake photo of rappers Ice Cube and 50 Cent posing together wearing matching Trump caps. He captioned the post, “Two great, courageous Americans” because for some reason white conservatives see Black conservatives as heroic Braveheart niggas rising up against an evil regime of...Black folks who might not dap them up at the barbershop because they vote Republican.



Screenshot : Ice Cube/Twitter

The tweet—which is no longer available likely because Trump realized it made him look like the laziest moron from his home town of Moronsville—was flagged by Twitter as “manipulated media” and it didn’t take long for people who aren’t acting brand new to the “information age” to find the original photo.



Cube tweeted my favorite negro proverb in response to the fake photo: “Nigga please.”

He also set the record straight by tweeting the original photo which showed a “Big 3” logo on his hat and the New York Yankees logo on 50’s.



I’m just going to go ahead and say it: Cube opened the door for this.

I guess 50 did too when he apparently saw Joe Biden’s tax plan and got so rich nigga-mad that he posted “VOTE ForTRUMP” to Instagram. But honestly, on any given day, I don’t know what the fuck Fif’ be talking about anyway, so I’m going to focus on Cube since he’s someone I still actually respect.



A lot of people have been calling Cube a sellout for working with the Trump administration in an effort to get his Contract With Black Americans implemented into policy. I don’t think he’s a sellout; I just think he was naive and allowed himself to get used as “Black friend” clout and to promote the campaign’s list of promises it calls the “Platinum Plan.” (Because what better way to win over Black voters than to make your proposed plan sound like a prepaid debit card made by Russell Simmons?)



I wrote all about that last week.

With all due respect to O’Shea Jackson, this tweet by Donald Trump’s straight-to-DVD sequel proves my point. While Cube was battling on Twitter with some of his critics who accused him of endorsing Trump, he responded that “I haven’t endorsed anybody” and shared a screenshot of a 2016 tweet where he said very plainly that he “will never endorse a mothafucka like Donald Trump! EVER!!!” Even that didn’t dissuade Eric from claiming Cube as a Trump supporter.

I have no confidence that politicians who show nothing but contempt for the fight for racial justice will offer anything other than empty promises to anyone seeking betterment for the Black community.

I said this when Killer Mike met with Gov. Brian Kemp and gave Georgia’s useless-ass governor a photo op to show off, and I’m saying it again now: Stop letting yourselves get used like this. They don’t care about you or us, they just want the “Black friend” bragging rights.

