Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

The backlash continues after “Coupon Carl” called the police on a black woman who was trying to use a manufacturer’s coupon in store, accusing the woman of forgery.

The retail and healthcare giant announced on Monday that it had fired two employees at a Chicago-area store, mere days after the woman in question — Camilla Hudson, posted a video showing a white man calling the cops on her.

“We have completed our investigation, and as a result the two colleagues who were involved are no longer employed by CVS Health,” the tweeted-out statement by the company read. “CVS Health does not tolerate any practices that discriminate against any customer and we are committed to maintaining a welcome and diverse environment in our stores.”

Advertisement

Presumably, Coupon Carl, legally known as Morry Matson, was a part of the pair dismissed, however, CVS declined to identify the pair only specifying that “they were both employed as shift supervisors at the store,” the New York Times reports.

Matson, interestingly enough, is presumably running for 48th Ward alderman, promising “increased police present throughout Alderman Matson’s 48th Ward,” however the campaign site that was cited by the Chicago Sun-Times is no longer active.

Matson also is listed as the president of the Illinois chapter of the Log Cabin Republicans, which advocates for LGBTQ conservatives, but the chapter’s website page was also offline on Monday, and the group confirmed to the NYT that they had terminated the chapter’s provisional charter after hearing about Matson’s conduct.