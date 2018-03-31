Image: @Isabellephant Twitter Screenshot

We here at The Root love it when young black folk defy all of the low expectations, irrational fears, and systemic oppression of this America.



And so we salute young Mr. Micheal Brown, who was not accepted to not one, not seven, but 20 of the best colleges in the nation.

The 17-year-old from Houston applied to 20 top-tier schools (with the common app we hope) and got into every single one on full scholarship, with an additional $260,000 in other monies.

CNN reports his top eight choices as Harvard, Princeton, Northwestern, Yale, University of Pennsylvania, Stanford, Georgetown and Vanderbilt.



Micheal is a senior at Mirabeau B. Lamar High School and participates in his school’s debate team, mock trial and student government. He has also volunteered for various political campaigns. Unsurprisingly, he says he wants to major in political science.



His mom Berthinia Rutledge-Brown is, of course, the wind beneath his wings, who said she poured all of her energy into her son, who has only received one B during his entire academic career.

“It’s something I’m proud of because I see my hard work paying off, determination paying off, sacrifices paying off,” Micheal said to CNN.

In a most lovely revelation, Brown adds this caveat. “For me, it’s important to highlight that I’m not the only student of color who is achieving.”



He will make his final choice on May 1.