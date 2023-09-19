17 Moments in Black History DeSantis Wants to Hide From Florida Students

Education

17 Moments in Black History DeSantis Wants to Hide From Florida Students

Ron DeSantis can censor Black history in the classroom but not on the internet.

By
Kalyn Womack
U.S. National Guard troops block off Beale Street as Civil Rights marchers wearing placards reading, "I AM A MAN" pass by on March 29, 1968. It was the third consecutive march held by the group in as many days. Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., who had left town after the first march, would soon return and be assassinated.
U.S. National Guard troops block off Beale Street as Civil Rights marchers wearing placards reading, “I AM A MAN” pass by on March 29, 1968. It was the third consecutive march held by the group in as many days. Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., who had left town after the first march, would soon return and be assassinated.
Photo: Bettmann (Getty Images)

Y’all, that Florida man also called Gov. Ron DeSantis has been endorsing bills left and right placing restrictions on what kids learn about Black history. He’s even gone as far to allow the ban of an AP African American studies course for high schoolers and approve the Department of Education’s watered-down curriculum on teaching slavery.

Instruction includes how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit,” read the guidelines.

You might have said to yourself, “Is he serious?!” Oh, DeSantis is deadass. Even after a white shooter executed a racially-motivated massacre in his state, DeSantis’ campaign to avoid parents experiencing white guilt continues. Hiding the truth of what this country did to Black folks is going to impact hundreds of thousands of Florida students. Especially, Black students.

If any of them happen to be surfing the internet upon their own curiosity, here are 17 moments in Black, well, American history they must know about.

Emancipation Proclamation

Emancipation Proclamation
Photo: Library of Congress

Almost every kid in school should learn about this old ass piece of paper just as they do with the Constitution and Declaration of Independence. However, President Abraham Lincoln’s executive order on January 1, 1863 proclaimed that all the enslaved individuals in the “rebellious states” (or Confederate states that endorsed slavery) were considered free. That’s HUGE.

Now... this didn’t immediately go into effect. In fact, many enslaved people were hidden from the news of the proclamation by their masters. If you leave this out the history lesson, you’ll never know how Black people in the South became free.

Nat Turner Slave Rebellion

Nat Turner Slave Rebellion
Photo: Library of Congress

Speaking of fighting for freedom, the Nat Turner slave rebellion of Southampton, Virginia adds some context to how slavery wasn’t “desirable” as Florida’s curriculum wants to make it. Turner, an educated preacher, was one of the few enslaved people who dared to go against the white man and try to claim his freedom through an insurrection. That did end up in the slaughter of over 60 white folks. However, the fear of Black people overpowering their masters led to a counter-attack, claiming the lives of innocent enslaved people. That’s how bad they wanted to keep Black people bound.

Not to mention, the state legislature responded by trying to send freed Black people to Africa, denied them their right to a jury trial and passed anti-literacy laws making it against the law to teach reading and writing to any Black person, freed or enslaved - or potentially produce Nat Turner #2.

Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad

Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad
Photo: Library of Congress

You can’t talk about Harriet without acknowledging the reason we know her name... leading people out of slavery. She wasn’t nicknamed “Moses” for no reason. This woman single handedly devised a plan to help up to 70 enslaved people escape captivity including her own family by creating an undercover system of routes and places of refuge to guide them to freedom.

She also served as a scout and spy for the Civil War against the Confederate forces and was also a force in the women’s suffrage movement up until the day she died. It’s safe to say this woman was gangsta.

Discovery of HeLa Cells

Discovery of HeLa Cells
Photo: Wikicommons

Lacks is the reason why we have most of our vaccines and medical treatments. In 1951, she was diagnosed with cervical cancer at John Hopkins - the only big hospital at the time that took Black patients. While being treated, doctors took samples of her DNA and discovered the HeLa “immortal” cell line - the first cell that could duplicate itself over and over.

Lacks died in the hospital the same year and her cells grew in demand as they went into further medical research. Her family’s blood samples were even collected. Her cells were used to develop everything from polio to COVID-19 vaccines. Yet, her family received none of the profits and Lacks died never knowing her body was being used to change the medical field forever.

Scottsboro Boys

Scottsboro Boys
Photo: Wikicommons

On March 25, 1931, a fight broke out on a train headed to Memphis. On that train was a group of teenagers who were kicked off the car by an angry white mob. After getting off, they were immediately approached by police and told they were accused of raping two white women.

They were rushed into trial with an all-white jury and sentenced to the death penalty with no evidence to prove they touched those girls. Instead, a reporter found out later the two girls lied. It wasn’t until decades later that the men were able to fight for their freedom.

Lynching of Emmett Till

Lynching of Emmett Till
Screenshot: Jet Magazine

It’s ignorant to water down the impact of racist violence, especially when it claimed the lives of innocent people like Emmett Till. He was only 14 years old, visiting family in Mississippi when he was accused of making inappropriate advances on Carolyn Bryant. She lied to her husband and his brother claiming Till whistled at her.

As a result, the two men kidnapped Till from his family’s house, tortured him to death and mutilated his body. He was unrecognizable when his body was discovered floating down the Tallahatchie River. For that reason, his mother left his body the way it was and had an open casket funeral for the world to see what racist hate did to her boy.

Bloody Sunday

Bloody Sunday
Photo: National Archive

Twenty-five-year-old John Lewis led a peaceful march from Selma, Alabama to Montgomery to advocate for Black people to have the right to vote. Why couldn’t they vote? Racism. However, as Lewis and the other demonstrators reached the top of the bridge, a group of state troopers were waiting for them on the other side backed by other white spectators waving Confederate flags.

The marchers ended up being accused of unlawful assembly and were ambushed with batons, clubs and whips... just fighting for the right to cast their ballot as a Black American. The violence that erupted against the peaceful protest is why this day is often remembered as “Bloody Sunday.”

Assassination of Civil Rights Leaders

Assassination of Civil Rights Leaders
Photo: Library of Congress

Before they even reached peaked power, our greatest civil rights leaders including Malcolm X, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and Fred Hampton of the Black Panther Party were assassinated. Hundreds of blacked out FBI documents detail the investigations behind the killings. However, it was speculated (and sometimes proven) that law enforcement and government agencies played a role in their sudden death.

It’s not a mistake that as they were educating and advocating for the Black community (and succeeding) that they wound up dead.

Brown v Board of Education

Brown v Board of Education
Screenshot: Department of Justice File

Ruby Bridges was born just days after the Supreme Court ruled unanimously in Brown v Board of Education of Topeka that racial segregation of children in public school was unconstitutional. Therefore, Black kids can’t be banned from schools because of their color. Some states, like Louisiana, really wanted to hang onto their “whites only” education facilities until Ms. Bridges got accepted as one of the six Black kids to integrate a school in New Orleans.

Bridges, just six years old, was escorted to the school by federal marshals while white residents and parents screamed, spat and threw things at her. White parents pulled their children from the school for this simple act.

Rosewood Massacre

Rosewood Massacre
Photo: Bettmann (Getty Images)

While we’re on the topic of the Sundown State, let’s take a trip back to 1923 when an angry mob of 200 white men stormed the Black community of Rosewood, Florida slaughtering over 30 Black families and burning the town to the ground. Why? You guessed it. Racism.

A white woman claimed she was assaulted by a Black man and without any evidence, a manhunt was launched for the culprit in question. The whole town was held accountable for protecting an alleged refugee, subject to the reign of racist violence. Turns out the woman lied about the assault in order to cover up her affair with another white man. The slaughter was for nothing.

Woolworth Lunch Counter Sit-In

Woolworth Lunch Counter Sit-In
Photo: Donald Uhrbrock (Getty Images)

In 1960, four freshmen from North Carolina A&T walked into F.W. Woolworth store and sat at the lunch counter. They were refused service because of their color but they stayed until the place closed. For the next few days, more and more students came including white students.

By day five, over 100 demonstrators were there demanding service. This triggered a city-wide boycott of stores with segregated sitting counters, crippling the revenue for those establishments. Only six months after the first sit-in were the original four freshmen served when they returned to the counter.

Tulsa Massacre

Tulsa Massacre
Photo: Library of Congress

In 1921, the Black community in Tulsa, Oklahoma was attacked. They had a city full of Black-owned business, libraries, churches, shops and schools. However, all of it came burning down after an angry white mob stormed the town in search of Dick Rowland, a Black man arrested for... well, we still don’t know. History says he rode an elevator with a white woman and throughout the day, the rumor of what happened (or didn’t) between the two grew more intense.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Mississippi Black Codes

Mississippi Black Codes
Photo: Library of Congress

The first state to issue “Black Codes” into legislature following the Emancipation was Mississippi in 1865. This law required all freed Black people to carry papers proving that they had a job. If not, they would be arrested or more often than not, sent to a plantation to be enslaved again.

That wasn’t all. The law also forbid Black people to serve as witnesses against white people in court, only allowed Black people to marry within their race and restricted their ability to own property outside of towns and cities. The codes also opened the door for the state to adopt the 13th Amendment: the slavery loophole.

Rosa Parks Arrest

Rosa Parks Arrest
Photo: Universal History Archive (Getty Images)

You can’t teach a classroom about Rosa Parks without acknowledging why we know her name in the first place. Though she wasn’t the first, she was the most sensationalized Black person to resist the laws of segregated buses. In 1955, she sat herself in the front of the bus designated for white people.

After refusing to get up and move to the “Colored” section in the back, she was arrested and put in jail for violating the segregation laws. The white community saw her as a rebel but Black people remember her as serving a pivotal role in sparking a states-wide bus boycott against segregational seating.

Montgomery Bus Boycott 

Montgomery Bus Boycott
Photo: Don Cravens (Getty Images)

The following year after Ms. Parks refused to move to the back of the bus, a movement was birthed to protest segregation on transportation. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and a group of volunteers planned a citywide boycott in Montgomery, Al. demanding proper treatment from bus drivers, seating on a first-come, first-serve basis and job opportunities for Black people.

The Black community across the South ditched buses for carpooling, driving one another and other forms of getting around. In response, the transportation services experiences an economic decline and the White Citizen’s Council violently targeted the boycott leaders, including setting fire to Dr. King’s home. In the end, the Supreme Court ruled in Browder v Gayle that the segregation of buses was unconstitutional.

Mississippi Burning

Mississippi Burning
Photo: FBI

Three activists, James Chaney, Andrew Goodman and Michael Schwerner, volunteered to work with the Freedom Summer campaign advocating for Black people to register to vote in Mississippi in 1964. The three were pulled over while leaving town and were abducted to a remote location by members of the Ku Klux Klan, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office and Philadelphia Police Department.

They were each fatally shot and their bodies were burned after being buried in a dam in a racially motivated conspiracy to murder. The FBI led the investigation to find their remains which were discovered seven weeks later. The state refused to prosecute the eight men involved but they all were convicted on federal civil rights violations. The outrage surrounding the murders pushed the passing of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

March on Washington

March on Washington
Photo: Bettmann (Getty Images)

On August 28, 1963, over a quarter million people marched to the Lincoln Memorial and Washington Monument to advocate for racial equality. This march was one of the largest political rallies for human rights in the country’s history. It was also on this day that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech.

While students may be given out of context exerpts from his speech, the purpose of his message was that Black people deserve to live and participate in American society without being judged by the color of their skin and plagued by racism.

