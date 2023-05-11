Issa Rae Talks ‘Raedio’ and Prioritizing Therapy (Extended Cut) | The Read with Kid Fury and Crissle

In an interview on The Read podcast, writer, actress and producer Issa Rae opens up about choosing to make therapy a priority, saying:

“As someone who has dealt with depression and anxiety, prioritizing and protecting your mental health is everything.” - Janelle Monae

Image for article titled 15 Times Black Celebrities Have Spoken Out About Mental Health
Photo: Leon Bennett (Getty Images)

Janelle Monae has been an outspoke advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. And in 2022, she was honored for her work with Trevor Project’s Suicide Prevention Advocate Award. In her acceptance speech, she encouraged the audience to make caring for their mental health

“In the African American community, we’ve been taught to tough it out, hide our suffering, but this is something none of us have ever experienced, and no one should suffer in silence.” - Taraji P. Henson

Image for article titled 15 Times Black Celebrities Have Spoken Out About Mental Health
Photo: Greg Doherty (Getty Images)

Taraji P. Henson might be one of the most outspoken advocates for mental health in Hollywood. In addition to being open about her own struggles with mental health issues, she’s done her part to help others in need. Her Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation works to erase the stigma surrounding mental health in the Black community by connecting them with culturally-competent programs and resources.

In 2020, she launched a campaign to connect African Americans to free therapy during the COVID-19 pandemic. In an announcement for the campaign, she said:

“To challenge myself to go to therapy, s###, that’s like a whole new step in a whole new generation. That’s growth.” - Kendrick Lamar

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Kendrick Lamar attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Photo: Arturo Holmes/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue (Getty Images)

Rapper Kendrick Lamar has always been candid about his struggles with mental health, even in his music. On the track “Father Time,” from his album, Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers, he raps about learning to keep things inside from his father.

“I got daddy issues, that’s on me
Everything them four walls had taught me, made habits bury deep.”

Kendrick Lamar - Father Time ft. Sampha (Official Audio)

But n a Spotify mini doc entitled, “A Day In Ghana with Kendrick Lamar,” the rapper opened up about how he had to overcome issues of the past to get the help he needed.

“It’s challenging to talk about how you’re doing mentally since it’s an invisible injury — people can’t see it, so it’s harder to understand, but I think that’s why it’s so important we feel empowered to open up about it.” - Simone Biles

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 22: Simone Biles during the AthletaWell Gold Medal Groove at Athleta Town &amp; Country Village on January 22, 2023 in Houston, Texas.
Photo: Marcus Ingram (Getty Images)

In a 2022 interview with Good Housekeeping, the gymnast talked about her decision to withdraw from the Tokyo Olympic Games to focus on her mental health, saying”

“Mental Health is our “silent” crisis. There is no shame in speaking out and seeking help.” - Viola Davis

Viola Davis at City Year Los Angeles’ annual “Spring Break: Destination Education” held at Sony Pictures Studios on May 6, 2023 in Culver City, California.
Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety (Getty Images)

EGOT-winner Viola Davis shared a graphic depicting the impact of racism on mental health, in an Instagram post, she captioned:

“I think we all need to find a good person to chit chat with and just like we tune up our cars, we need to tune up ourselves.” - Courtney B. Vance

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 09: Courtney B. Vance attends Oscar Wilde Awards 2023 at Bad Robot on March 09, 2023 in Santa Monica, California.
Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez (Getty Images)

In a 2022 panel discussion with Senior Writer Candace McDuffie at The Root Institute, actor Courtney B. Vance opened up about how therapy helped him cope with the loss of his father. During the conversation, he told the audience he believes everyone can benefit from therapy, saying:

“It’s O.K. to not be O.K., and it’s O.K. to talk about it.” - Naomi Osaka

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 21: Naomi Osaka attends Victoria’s Secret x Naomi Osaka on February 21, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Presley Ann (Getty Images)

At just 25 years old, tennis player Naomi Osaka does her best to prioritize her mental health, even when her decisions impact her career, including her decision to withdraw from the French Open in 2021 to protect her mental well-being.

In a 2021 essay in Time Magazine, the young star wrote about her decision to focus on her mental health and made an impassioned plea to the media to give athletes space when they need it.

“My thing is to hopefully help make somebody strong enough to say, ‘Alright, let me go process this pain and this trauma so that the rest of my life, emotionally, I’m leading and I’m loving from a more healed, whole place.” - Michelle Williams

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 14: Host Michelle Williams speaks onstage during the 2023 Beloved Community Awards at Hyatt Regency Atlanta on January 14, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Formerly known as the Salute Greatness Gala, the Beloved Community Awards is a part of the weeklong celebration of the 2023 King Holiday Observance. The event recognizes community leaders, businesses, and organizations that exemplify excellence in leadership, philanthropy and social justice in the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King.
Photo: Paras Griffin (Getty Images)

Both the pressure of the spotlight and the eventual breakup of the group had a deep impact on Williams and her mental health. In 2021, she released a book, Checking In: How Getting Real About Depression Saved My Life - and Can Save Yours, in which she writes about how seeking help saved her life.

“I’m tackling the myth that African-American women have to be pillars of strength. We have the right to fall. We have the right not to always have our sh*t together.” - Lisa Nicole Carson

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 25: Actress Lisa Nicole Carson attends the 2018 American Black Film Festival Honors Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 25, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo: Leon Bennett (Getty Images)

Actress Lisa Nicole Carson, best known for her roles in Love Jones and Ally McBeal, opened up to ESSENCE in July 2015 about her struggles with bipolar disorder and her decision to step back from her career to prioritize her mental health, saying:

“I made the choice for the first time in my life to go get help for what I didn’t understand.” - Kid Cudi

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 08: Kid Cudi attends Celine at The Wiltern on December 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Matt Winkelmeye (Getty Images)

In 2016, artist Kid Cudi took a break from his career to seek help after a battle with depression and suicidal thoughts. In an interview with SELF, the artist talked about how his friends, fans and family (especially his daughter) providing the inspiration he needed to take care of himself at one of the lowest points in his life.

