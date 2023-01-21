15 Inexpensive Ways to Upgrade Your Bedroom's Style

Make an old bedroom feel new with this inexpensive style tips

Angela Johnson
Image for article titled 15 Inexpensive Ways to Upgrade Your Bedroom&#39;s Style
Photo: Ground Picture (Shutterstock)

The new year is the best time to give your home a makeover. And there’s no better place to start than the bedroom. The place where you spend at least eight hours a day (if you’re lucky) should be comfortable and inviting at the end of a hard day’s work.

But if the idea of redoing your boudoir has you worried that you’ll max out your credit cards, you can breathe easy. It doesn’t have to cost a lot to make a tired old bedroom feel new. If you’re looking to revamp your sleeping space, try these easy tips that won’t blow your budget.

Conceal The Clutter

Image for article titled 15 Inexpensive Ways to Upgrade Your Bedroom&#39;s Style
Screenshot: Worldmarket.com

Nothing zaps the coziness out of the bedroom like clutter. Piles of clothes and papers everywhere makes the vibe anything but relaxing. Make things a little less messy with storage baskets like the Adira White Seagrass Basket With Lid from World Market.

Freshen Up Your Furniture

Image for article titled 15 Inexpensive Ways to Upgrade Your Bedroom&#39;s Style
Photo: Lia_Russy (Shutterstock)

If you don’t want to spend the money to replace your furniture, a coat of paint can make an old bookshelf or chest look as good as new. It’s also a great way to add a pop of color to your space.

Freshen Up Your Furniture

Image for article titled 15 Inexpensive Ways to Upgrade Your Bedroom&#39;s Style
Screenshot: Amazon.com

While you’re upgrading your chest, you should also consider replacing the hardware. Adding new knobs or handles like these ceramic knobs available at Amazon is a great way to make an old chest look new.

Add Fresh or “Fresh’ish” Flowers

Image for article titled 15 Inexpensive Ways to Upgrade Your Bedroom&#39;s Style
Screenshot: Michaels.com

Adding a vase of flowers to your nightstand is an easy way to add some style to your space. But if you already know you don’t have the time, money or interest to maintain fresh flowers, there are great inexpensive artificial options available at craft stores like Michael’s that will do the trick.

Let There Be Light

Image for article titled 15 Inexpensive Ways to Upgrade Your Bedroom&#39;s Style
Screenshot: Worldmarket.com

If you’ve been staring up at the same chandelier for years, it might be time to update the light fixtures. We love this ceiling mount light fixture from World Market that is sure to draw the eye.

Switch Up Your Light Switch

Image for article titled 15 Inexpensive Ways to Upgrade Your Bedroom&#39;s Style
Screenshot: Shein.com

Adding a small picture frame around your light switch can add an unexpected touch of glam. This flower design frame from Shein looks luxurious, but it’s less than $5.

Paint the Room

Image for article titled 15 Inexpensive Ways to Upgrade Your Bedroom&#39;s Style
Photo: Robert Kneschke (Shutterstock)

One of the best ways to make an old room new again is with a new coat of paint. If you’re feeling bold, go for a color that makes a statement. But there’s nothing wrong with a toned-down neutral shade if you want to save the bold colors for your furniture and accessories.

Add an Accent Wall

Image for article titled 15 Inexpensive Ways to Upgrade Your Bedroom&#39;s Style
Screenshot: Etsy.com

You don’t have to paint all of the walls the same color. An accent wall can give the room a creative pop. You can find peel and stick wallpaper in a unique pattern that suits your style on Etsy.

Throw Down a Throw Rug

Image for article titled 15 Inexpensive Ways to Upgrade Your Bedroom&#39;s Style
Screenshot: Wayfair.com

There’s nothing worse than stepping on a cold floor in the morning. We love throw rugs to add color and warmth to the bedroom. Bring your measurements and your imagination to Wayfair to find a rug that fits with the vibe of your new room.

Curtain Call

Image for article titled 15 Inexpensive Ways to Upgrade Your Bedroom&#39;s Style
Screenshot: Anthropologie.com

Window treatments can add color and style to your space. They’re also a great way to keep the light out when you need some extra sleep! These velvet curtains from Anthropologie just look like luxury. It probably goes without saying, but be sure to measure your window before you buy.

Update Your Bed With a Headboard

Image for article titled 15 Inexpensive Ways to Upgrade Your Bedroom&#39;s Style
Screenshot: Wayfair.com

Adding or updating your headboard is another easy way to give your bedroom decor a boost. We love this dusty rose upholstered headboard from Wayfair.

Hit Some New Sheets

Image for article titled 15 Inexpensive Ways to Upgrade Your Bedroom&#39;s Style
Screenshot: Ikea.com

Changing your linens can go a long way in your bedroom makeover. Ikea is known for its selection of duvet covers that are big on style and low in price, like the TRÄDKRASSULA. Make your blanket even cozier by stuffing the cover with more than one comforter insert. You can also layer comforters and quilts to add plenty of color and texture to the decor.

Add Art

Image for article titled 15 Inexpensive Ways to Upgrade Your Bedroom&#39;s Style
Screenshot: Ikea.com

Artwork is one of my favorite ways to personalize any space. Update your bedroom with framed pictures of family or your favorite artwork. If you don’t want to spend a lot, check out Ikea’s selection of colorful posters.

Throw In Some Throw Pillows

Image for article titled 15 Inexpensive Ways to Upgrade Your Bedroom&#39;s Style
Screenshot: OneKingsLane.com

Add color and texture to your by piling on the throw pillows. Don’t be afraid to experiment with color. We love this Velvet Leopard Throw Pillow from One Kings Lane. 

Mirror Magic

Image for article titled 15 Inexpensive Ways to Upgrade Your Bedroom&#39;s Style
Screenshot: HM.com

Adding a mirror to the wall does double duty, adding style to your room and giving you a place you check yourself on your way out the door. This asymmetric wall mirror from H&M gives a classic decor accessory an updated shape.

Add a New Cover to Your Closet

Image for article titled 15 Inexpensive Ways to Upgrade Your Bedroom&#39;s Style
Screenshot: Amazon.com

A simple change like updating your closet door can make your bedroom feel fresh. Try a sliding barn door like this one from Amazon.

