So I guess Mississippi could possibly elect a Final Fantasy villain to the Senate this year? At least that is if you believe Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant.

Deep South Voice writes that the Governor took to Twitter last weekend and said “If Mike Espy and the liber al Democrats gain the senate we will take that first step into a thousand years of darkness.” Interesting word choice when describing the consequences of Mississippi electing it’s first black Senator in over 139 years. Even more interesting when you realize he’s doing this in support of Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith. Remember her? She was the lady that said she would be front row at a public lynching. Yeah folks, they racist racist .

Mississipp i has a very long and very violent history of racism. 600 black people were lynched between 1877 to 1950, the most of any other state. Up until 2017 the state still had predominately segregated schools. This makes it all the more unsurprising that the Governor believes Mike Espy being elected to the Senate would o pen the doors of Guf and bring about the fourth impact. We’re talking about the same man who, after Hyde-Smith came under fire for her lynching comments , went on a podium and compared black women getting abortions to genocide. Hyperbolic racism just seems to be this dude’s go- to.

Espy previously ran in the runoff election in 2018 where Hyde-Smith was initially elected. Espy was an elected Congressman from 1987-1993 until President Clinton appointed him to US Secretary of Agriculture. Hyde-Smith, on the other hand, is just another racist.