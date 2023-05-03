1 Person Dead, Four Injured In Midtown Atlanta Shooting

At least one person has been left dead and four others were injured (three of them critically) following a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday, according to officials. The suspect, who has been identified as Deion Patterson, was allegedly upset during a trip to Northside Family Medicine and Urgent Care and started shooting, police said.

Patterson, who is 24, was with his mother when he opened fired but she was not injured. He is still at large. According to the Atlanta Police Department, Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for $10,000 for information leading to Patterson’s arrest and indictment.

Advertisement

In a statement released Wednesday, police said: “Everyone is asked to remain aware of the suspect’s photos and information and to call 911 if they have any information regarding his whereabouts.” Residents were told to avoid the neighborhood of 1110 W. Peachtree St. after an “active shooter” was reported at about 12:30 p.m.

50% off Galvanized Raised Garden Beds Somewhere that's green

Get started on your veggie planting with this 8'x4'x1' garden bed. Buy for $55 at Amazon Advertisement

The shelter-in-place ordered by Atlanta police was lifted a little after 3 p.m. “We are currently aware of five shooting victims related to this situation,” a police statement explained. “Four have been transported to the hospital for treatment and a fifth has been pronounced deceased on scene.” The victims are all women and have yet to be identified.

The victim who died was 39 and the other wounded victims were 71, 56, 39 and 25, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum shared with reporters. Schierbaum also shared that Patterson left in a vehicle he carjacked but later abandoned. “Based on our preliminary investigation, these are photos believed to be of the active shooter,” another police statement said.

Advertisement

“Anyone with any information on this person’s whereabouts is asked to call 911. The suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.”