A college homecoming event turned violent when one person was killed and seven others were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning at Grambling State University in Louisiana.

According to NBC News, the shooting happened at the university’s quad area in Grambling at around 1:15 a.m., CT.

Louisiana State Police Master Trooper Michael Reichardt said the person killed was not enrolled in the university, and of the seven individuals injured, one is in critical condition, with six others suffering non-life-threatening injuries, CNN reports.

“At this point, we have no suspect information for this shooting,” Reichardt added. “Our investigators are doing everything they can.”

Sunday morning’s shooting occurred three days after a previous fatal incident, NBC News reports. On Friday, Louisiana State Police issued a warrant for a suspect in the murder of Damarius Murphy, who was killed in a campus shooting on Wednesday.

According to CNN, Reichardt believed the two shootings appear to be unrelated. He said, “the campus sanctioned event was 100 yards away from where this happened.”

Gallot said the school has always been devoted to the students’ safety, but there are some negative individuals in this world who set out to harm innocent people.

“No one is more concerned than I am right now,” Gallot said. “Our students come here for an education, and far too often, it’s outsiders who have created this situation that has put life and limb in danger.”

Grambling increased security on campus after the first shooting, telling students that the university will increase police presence during the remainder of the school’s homecoming events, according to NBC News.

The school canceled the rest of its homecoming events Sunday, as well as classes on Monday.

“We will announce plans to further limit extracurricular campus activities and non-student access to the campus going forward,” Gallot said on Sunday.

Gallot added that the incident was especially heartbreaking because the school has always done its very best to have a safe homecoming experience.

“Our campus community has worked tirelessly to keep our students and others safe for the homecoming activities,” Gallot said. “Yet, with all of our planning and coordination with our local, parish, regional, and state law enforcement partners, we still find ourselves grieving the loss of life and injuries just as too many communities in our country have experienced as well.”