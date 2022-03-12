We know YouTube is one way to get famous out here in this brave, new world, but what becomes questionable are the methods employed to rack up views on the platform. One young couple is in hot water after stretching the boundaries around just how far they were willing to go for fame when they decided to stay overnight at a Pennsylvania Target.

Authorities state that Johnson Larose, 25, and his girlfriend, Charlotte Fischer, 24 – who go by “Saucy and Honey” on YouTube – hid themselves in the store after closing on the night of February 21st. While the two are seen on surveillance footage wandering around the store with their phones out, police were initially perplexed as to what they were up to, as of course they were never seen pocketing, or even tampering with, any of the merchandise.

“It became a little bit bigger of an investigation, trying to find out what they were doing, was there something criminal?” Detective Scott Pezick of the West Whiteland Township Police told Fox Police Philadelphia 29.

In the 25 minute video which has now been seen over 62,000 times, the couple can be seen setting up a “fort” inside of the store, fifteen minutes before closing. The two wait until the lights are off, and the last of the staff have left before making their way out of their hiding space to peruse the aisles.

“Soooooo we did something EPIC!” Saucy and Honey caption the video. “We stayed OVERNIGHT at TARGET! We hope you guys enjoy the video. :)”

At some point during their filming, their movement set off an alarm in the store, alerting authorities. But when police were called, the two had already somehow made their escape. Well, so they thought.

The next day the two were arrested and charged with third-degree criminal trespassing and conspiracy, and if convicted, could face up to seven years in prison.

“I mean, no regrets,” Fischer told Fox 29. “Just living life and having fun. It’s kind of sad that all of this came out of it. We were expecting a fine – nothing crazy.”