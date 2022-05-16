Though the phrase “Listen to Black Women” has risen in prominence over the last few years, “Amplifying Black Women” looks to be the new name of the game thanks to an upcoming original series from YouTube and LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s production banner, Springhill Company.



Per a press release sent to The Root, Recipe for Change: Amplifying Black Women will revolve around “powerful stories and experiences of Black women, celebrating their perseverance and strength while making space for joy and the power of sisterhood.” Recent Billboard Icon Award-winner and decorated singer Mary J. Blige will serve as a host, along with everybody’s favorite ray of Southern sunshine, Tabitha Brown and thee Icy Queen herself, rapper Saweetie.

Together, they’ll hosts intimate dinners with esteemed chefs Kelis and Danielle Saunders, along with special guests such as Chlöe Bailey, model Winnie Harlow, Grammy-nominated singer Kelly Rowland, popular beauty influencer and entrepreneur Jackie Aina, former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, author Roxane Gay, Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts, veteran actress Lynn Whitfield, Our Kind of People star Yaya DaCosta, comedian and co-host of The Real Loni Love, Atlanta Dream co-owner Renee Montgomery, content queen and producer Danielle Young, Pose star and trans advocate Angelica Ross, digital storyteller Hallease and former EIC of Teen Vogue Elaine Welteroth.

The series is one of the five new original shows coming down the pike as a part of YouTube’s Black Voices Fund, which was founded in 2020 “to amplify Black voices and perspectives on YouTube, alongside a commitment as a platform to protect and celebrate Black creators, artists and users and reflect back the power of our global community.”



“Today’s announcement continues YouTube’s long-standing commitment to celebrating diverse perspectives on its platform,“ said Nadine Zylstra, Global Head of YouTube Originals per press release. “Our upcoming projects highlight important stories and raise impactful voices to not only educate and entertain our audiences, but to also inspire meaningful change.”

Recipe for Change: Amplifying Black Women premieres Thursday, May 19 on Jason Y. Lee’s Jubilee YouTube Channel.