Photo: Alex Wong (Getty Images)

If you need further proof of what an idiot Donald Trump is and what a mockery he’s made of the highest public office in our country, the White House and White House security protocols, then look no further than this little tidbit right here: your president returned a prank call to Stuttering John from the Howard Stern Show and thought he was really talking to a U.S. Senator.

I’m totally not making this up. The June 28 episode of The Stuttering John Podcast features a comedy bit where a comedian and podcast host John Melendez pretends to be Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.). Melendez actually managed to get a returned phone call from the president, who was aboard Air Force One Wednesday night flying from North Dakota to Wisconsin.

During the call, Melendez—posing as Menendez—got the president to talk for three minutes about Supreme Court, the family separations at the border and Menendez’s trial for corruption.

On the recording, Melendez and his crew can be heard duping a White House switchboard operator who willingly gives up that the president is not currently at the White House and is actually out of town. She offers to send a message through the president’s executive assistant, Madeline Westerhout.

After a significant hold, another person comes online and says that the president is on stage speaking, but as soon as he is available, they will have him return the “Senator’s” call.

Advertisement

According to Bloomberg, the White House has not denied the veracity of the audio recording, but declined to comment on it.

Melendez said the audio proves how easy it is to get through to the president and said on Twitter he was surprised that media outlets had not picked up the story.

“I find it astounding that the news media’s not picking up the fact that I totally duped the President & got in touch within in less than 2 hours while he was on Air Force One. Shame on, NBC/, CNN & Huffington Post. I gave them a news story on their laps,” Melendez wrote.