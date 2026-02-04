You Won’t Believe How Long it Took Colman Domingo to Become Joe Jackson for New ‘Michael’ Biopic!

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Colman Domingo attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

As a constant fixture on Hollywood best dressed lists, actor Colman Domingo is used to stepping out on the red carpet in looks that have people talking. But lately, he’s been getting a lot more attention for one of his on-screen looks that has people doing a double-take.

Ever since the trailer for the new Michael Jackson biopic, “Michael,” dropped on Feb. 2, fans have been losing their minds over the actor’s amazing physical transformation into Jackson family patriarch Joseph. Now, “The Color Purple” actor is sharing a behind-the-scenes look at what it took for him to get into character.

Domingo fully embraced Joe Jackson’s look, with makeup artists sparing no detail, adding prosthetics, a straight out of the 70s afro wig, hazel-colored contact lenses and bushy eyebrows – a process the actor says took almost as long as the film itself, which some outlets are reporting is expected to be 3.5 hours long.

“My team started at 2.5 hours in makeup and then got it down to 95 minutes,” the actor shared in his Instagram stories, calling his makeup artists behind the look the “dream team.”

Recently, actor Colman Domingo, who will play Joseph Jackson, Michael Jackson’s father, shared a behind-the-scenes photo in his stories, showing his makeup preparation for the role. pic.twitter.com/zXNjKDe6sY — MJ Friends | #MichaelMovie 🎬 (@mjfriends_) February 3, 2026

And it seems like all of the effort was worth it. Although the movie’s official premiere date is set for April 24, fans are already putting it out in the universe that this just might be the role that gets Domingo his Oscar.

“Oscar incoming for Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson, calling it now,” wrote someone on X.

Others, like Tikoker @just_liketeezus agreed enthusiastically. In a Feb. 3 post she said the Best Supporting Actor award should be his, no matter who he’s up against.

“I don’t care what movie came out. I don’t care if somebody’s playing Sweet Baby Jesus in his manger rocking back and forth,” she said.

The response in the comments was a resounding “Amen!”

“Coleman finna have his Jamie Foxx/Ray Charles moment as Joe Jackson,” wrote someone.