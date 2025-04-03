You Won't Believe Why Young Thug Might Be Headed to Prison After All

Though it’s only been five months since Young Thug was able to walk away a free man after his YSL RICO trial in Georgia concluded in November 2024, it appears he might actually have to serve some time behind bars—if prosecutors get there way. And once you find out why they’re pushing for prison time, you’ll more than likely be annoyed.

According to Page Six, the “Go Crazy” rapper is being accused of reposting a photo on X/Twitter of an investigator in the district attorney’s office that was a part of his longstanding case with a caption that alleged that the person was “the biggest liar in the DA’s office.” Naturally, given the rapper’s huge following, the post quickly went viral and drew ire from many of his fans.

As a result, the investigator’s personal details like her home address and the address of her parents were doxxed online and she began receiving threats. This also led to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to be roped into all the mess and she subsequently received death threats in numerous posts, including one that allegedly threatened assassination. It’s important to note though that the rapper didn’t make any direct threats to the investigator not Willis.

Now however, in new court documents filed on Wednesday, prosecutors are pushing for a judge to revoke Young Thugs’ probation and for him to go to prison for his actions. They’re specifically pointing to the details surrounding the privacy of the particular investigator who’s at the center of this entire ordeal as a large reason why.

Prosecutors say the investigator whose photo Young Thug reposted is currently a witness in a “multi-defendant gang murder” case. The judge explicitly said during a hearing that the investigator was not to be shown on television while testifying, their filing says. A blogger posted the investigator’s photo on social media with the caption, “She doesn’t want to be shown on screen? Well, here she is,” and Young Thug reposted that, prosecutors wrote.

Per Willis, the rapper “engaged in conduct that directly threatens the safety of witnesses and prosecutors, compromises ongoing legal proceedings, and warrants immediate revocation of probation.”

The “Best Friend” rapper has since pushed back on the prosecutorial team’s claims, writing in a tweet later on Wednesday:

“I don’t make treats to people I’m a good person, I would never condone anyone threatening anyone or definitely participate in threatening anyone. I’m all about peace and love.”

As we previously told you, as a part of the rapper’s plea deal, he received a sentence of 40 years in prison with commuted time served for five years and 15 years of probation with special conditions. As for the rest of the 20 years, those will also be commuted to time served if the rapper complies with all the aforementioned conditions.

But if a judge sides with prosecutors, the rapper may just have to spend his time in a prison cell after all.