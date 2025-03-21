You Won't Believe This Ridiculous Lawsuit Katt Williams Had Thrown at Him By...Dr. Seuss??

When it comes to Katt Williams and the myriad of stories he’s told over the course of his long career as a comedian and actor, there are bound to be a few things that sound too good to be true. Thankfully, Williams is in the mood to clear up a few things and did so during a recent interview.

That's So Random CC Share Subtitles Off

English Regé-Jean Page, Naomie Harris Talk New Film 'Black Bag,' Reveal Their Go-To Karaoke Songs

Speaking during Wednesday night’s appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” the “First Sunday” star addressed some internet speculation including some chatter that he was once sued by “Dr. Seuss.” As ridiculous as that may sound and as incredulous as Fallon was when he posed the question, it turns out that there’s actually some truth to the talk and the comedian took the time to explain the whole story.

Advertisement

Explaining how early on in his career, he went by the moniker “Katt in the Hatt,” and ended up receiving some legal documentation from the creators of Dr. Seuss, Williams said:

“I had only done ‘Comic View’ twice, Jimmy, and I get a cease and desist. I got a cease and desist for my appearances on ‘Comic View’ where I made $300 from three seasons. And they sent a cease and desist. And because I’m a naturally positive person, like to the point where if something negative happens in front of me—I don’t see it. So when they sued me for the name, I was like ‘wait a minute, I’m worthless. How the hell did I end up on their radar? I’m gonna make it!”

Katt Williams Tore Both Rotator Cuffs Losing a Push-Up Contest, Addresses Internet Rumors (Extended)

Elsewhere in the interview, Williams debunked a rumor that he taught Golden State Warriors star and four-time NBA Championship star Steph Curry how to shoot a basketball. Sharing how he once gave him some positive encouragement about his skills during a celebrity basketball game years ago, Williams refuted that claim and said that that credit goes to Curry’s own former NBA player dad, Dell Curry.