Jidenna recently opened up about his unconventional approach to relationships on Bumble’s “Luv2SeeIt” series with host Teyana Taylor. In the 30 minute episode, the star discussed his polyamorous journey, current relationship status, and what he’s learned from all of these experiences.



“When I started the polyamory thing, I was not like this. I did not know how to talk about what I was going through, and I didn’t know who to talk to, especially in the Black and Brown community. There’s not a lot of us,” he explained.

Taylor even spilled a little tea of her own: “People be surprised by how the woman initiates a lot of stuff; I’m not poly, but when everybody heard that me and my husband had threesomes before, they were like ‘she’s willing to do that to keep a man,’ but that was all me!”

Jidenna also explained that he and his partner participate in certain practices that make them closer.

“[Most of our] crew does a monthly ritual with [our] partner; we do it on the full moon cycle. So, we have a bunch of candles around us, we might be butt naked, and we’re sitting... and talk about everything that’s been going on that month – so all your grievances, the things that went well, your desires... People are different without clothes on.”

For those who question his masculinity, he insists these kinds of bonding experiences make him stronger. “It doesn’t have to be an L. If you’re really about it, it doesn’t have to feel like ‘damn, I’m less of a man.’ It can actually feel like you’re more of a man because you believe in the power of the woman that you’re with.”

Jidenna also said that his relationship changes over time. “Right now, people look at me and [my exclusive partner], and they’re like ‘Wow, y’all are monogamous ’ and I’m like – maybe! But we reserve the right to evolve.” He adds: “Our agreement has license to change; we can change whenever we want.”

Joey Bada$$ joined both Taylor and Jidenna later on during the interview to share how polyamory is becoming more and more common.