If you’ve been waiting for a musical drama set in the gospel world, your prayers are answered. Yolanda Adams and Serayah are set to lead Kingdom Business, a BET+ drama set in the gospel music world, per Deadline.



It “explores the gospel music industry through the lenses of family, faith, love and the redemptive power of music.”

Adams plays “Queen of Gospel Music” Denita Jordan, while Serayah is up and comer Rbel.

They are joined by Michael Jai White as Julius “Caesar” Jones, a producer and rival of Denita’s, and Michael Beach as Denita’s husband Calvin Jordan, who is also Bishop of First Kingdom Church. Chaundre A. Hall-Broomfield is Denita and Calvin’s son Taj.

Kingdom Business “follows Denita (Adams), a gospel superstar who runs an in-house record label, Kingdom Records, in addition to acting as First Lady of First Kingdom Church, who is determined to guard her family and its many secrets at all cost. Just as Denita is enjoying the fruits of her labor, the world she’s worked so hard to put together begins to unravel when an unexpected contender in the gospel music scene threatens her status. Rbel (Serayah) is a young woman on the rise whose checkered past as an exotic dancer is no match for her destiny to turn the gospel world on its head with her new-found voice.”

We can’t lie, as interesting as it sounds to see Yolanda Adams play what sounds like a possible villain role, we’re really just here for the music. Adams can literally sing anything, so we can’t wait to see what legendary performances she brings to the show.

The eight episode series is written by John Sakmar and Kerry Lenhart (Mr. & Mrs. Smith), and executive produced by DeVon Franklin (Miracles From Heaven), Holly Carter (The Clark Sisters: The First Ladies of Gospel), Kirk Franklin and Michael Van Dyck.

Tamar Braxton as Sasha, La’Miya Good as Essence, Aspen Kennedy as Zyan, Kiandra Richardson as C.J. Jordan-Walker, Kajuana Shuford Marie as Dani and Sam Malone as Dex are all set to recur.

Kingdom Business is currently in production in Atlanta, and set to premiere on BET+ in 2022.