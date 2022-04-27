If you need someone to play the Queen of Gospel, the only logical choice is Yolanda Adams. That’s the conclusion producers of the new eight-episode BET+ drama Kingdom Business came to as well, as the gospel legend stars in the series alongside Serayah, Chaundre A. Hall-Broomfield, Michael Beach and Michael Jai White. Per a press release provided to The Root, Kingdom Business will premiere on the streaming network Thursday, May 19.



Per the official synopsis: Denita Jordan (Adams) is the Queen of Gospel Music at First Kingdom Church and Kingdom Records in Atlanta. A superstar whose music has been heard around the world, she is determined to guard her family and its many secrets at all costs. Her husband Calvin Jordan (Beach) may be the Bishop at First Kingdom, but Denita is the true leader, and she has little tolerance for insurrection among her family and employees (and ex-employees). Suddenly, there is a new powerhouse performer on the Atlanta gospel scene — a young pole dancer, Rbel (Serayah), whose talent and pedigree may bring her closer to God and gold than she ever imagined.

The network also released a trailer which features an intense Adams as Denita ruling over her kingdom with a firm hand. It sets up the premise that Kingdom Records is in financial trouble, though Denita refuses to change or give up power. And of course, there’s plenty of praise-worthy musical moments.

Advertisement

A lot of sites are calling this Empire with gospel music, but if we’re being real, that’s just a lazy “what other Black show is this like” comparison. Personally, I got a Game of Thrones feel, as Denita was definitely putting out Cersei Lannister vibes. Keep an eye on Michael Jai White’s Caesar, who I think might be the Varys, Master of Secrets of this universe.

Kingdom Business premieres Thursday, May 19 on BET+.