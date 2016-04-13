Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude

Yoga Is for Everybody—and Every Body

Yoga is not just about stretching. Beyond the intricate poses often associated with hatha yoga, the practice is about watching the breath, aligning the spine and clearing the mind.

In 2003 Shelley Nicole learned that she had a hiatal hernia, which meant that her diaphragm was weak. After some research, she found yoga and used it to heal herself. Nicole has since become a yoga instructor at Third Root and various studios all over New York City.

This practitioner proves that yoga is for everybody—and every body. Align your mind, body and soul with yoga.

Felice León is multimedia editor at The Root.

