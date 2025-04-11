Yikes! Nicki Minaj Falls Victim to This Latest LA Crime Spree

Nicki Minaj has been out of the headlines as of late. But all that changed on Thursday thanks to some unfortunate news.

As noted by Los Angeles’ KTLA news station, the day prior an unidentified caller contacted local authorities and told them that a Black woman had been shot and two people dressed in all black were still on the premises. As a result, LAPD officers descended upon Minaj’s Hidden Hills home but when they arrived—they found no evidence of a crime nor was anyone even at the home.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Department would later categorize the incident as a “swatting” call, which is defined by 911.gov as “false reporting an emergency to public safety by a person for the intent of getting a SWAT team response to a location where no emergency exists.” This was unfortunately the third swatting incident for Minaj, according to TMZ. The two previous encounters happened back to back in the summer of 2023.

This news comes just after the “Chun-Li” rapper was named as the “Best Female Rapper of All Time” by Billboard earlier this week. Minaj’s placement in the number one spot beat out other influtntial artists such as Lil Kim, Missy Elliot, Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion, Queen Latifah, MC Lyte, Cardi B and more.

Despite the good and bad news this week, neither of it seems to have phased the “Super Bass” rapper as she’s been mostly promoting her new shoe drop on social media and didn’t acknowledge Billboard’s honor or the fake crime.

Regardless, we’re glad everything ultimately worked out.