Yikes! Child Who Got Rudy Gobert's Autograph Has Coronavirus, Others Reportedly Denied Testing

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert is thought to be patient zero for coronavirus in the NBA, according to Yahoo Sports. Photo : Getty Images

Some of us grew up in urban areas hearing the saying: “You play around, you lay around.”

And because of Rudy Gobert’s blatant act of stupidity, hubris and disregard, more people have the deadly disease known as COVID-19 than just his basketball-playing ass.

I’m no avid NBA follower so it wasn’t until late this week, I had no idea who the hell this fool was.

Now the 7'1" Utah Jazz center wins the prize for Donkey of the Day.

Or maybe even Donkey of the Decade!

On Friday, Westerly police chief Shawn Lacey said at a news conference that one of the two of the additional Rhode Island cases of the respiratory disease was a juvenile resident of the city, whom got an autograph last week from an NBA player who infected by the virus.

According to the Providence Journal, Lacey did not specify which player; the Boston Celtics played the Utah Jazz on March 6.

Gobert – thought to be patient zero in the NBA — is one two Utah Jazz players who tested positive for the deadly disease also known as COVID-19.

As previously reported by The Root’s very own Jay Connor, the two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year was diagnosed with the coronavirus, bringing the entire league to a standstill with the announcement that the duration of the NBA season will be suspended indefinitely.

As a joke earlier in the week, the France born slam dunk record breaker touched all the microphones on purpose and mocking the coronavirus during a press conference.

He’s one them jokety joke mutha ——ers.



On Thursday, Gobert made his first public comments since testing positive for COVID-19, apologizing on Instagram for his “careless” actions that exposed others to the disease.

“I have gone through so many emotions since learning of my diagnosis…mostly fear, anxiety, and embarrassment,” he wrote. “The first and most important thing is I would like to publicly apologize to the people that I may have endanger.”

The 27-year-old French Basketball Player of the Year said he hopes that his “story serves as a warning and causes everyone to take this seriously.”

But it doesn’t end there.

On Saturday, NBC News reported that a woman said she and a group of children met Gobert at Monday night’s game in Salt Lake City and were initially being denied the coronavirus test despite his positive result for the virus.

Samantha Eldridge wrote a Facebook post on Friday that she and members of a Native American girls group from the Urban Indian Center of Salt Lake were guests of Gobert and his nonprofit, Rudy’s Kids Foundation.

“We are still trying to get all the girls and parents tested,” she wrote in an update. “We continue to remain self-quarantined.”

The NBA is shut down from playing until April 10, when the matter will be revisited.

Gobert has a reported net worth of $20 million.