YG Reportedly Shoots Music Video During L.A. Protest

Photo : Rich Fury ( Getty Images )

A lot of people are upset with YG. The California rapper, who received top billing on the flyer for Los Angeles’ Black Lives Matter protest held over the weekend, is being chastised for reportedly shooting a music video during the event. Per social media evidence from Instagram and Twitter, the video was being shot on Hollywood and Vine on Sunday. After the video was shot, YG reportedly left. In videos of the event, it looks as though there were at least 40,000 to 50,000 people in attendance.

Advertisement

“Imagine showing up to a protest to march and bring an awareness...only to be met by Hurricane Chris popping out like ‘some, y’all extras,’” one Instagram comment read regarding the situation. “It’s infuriating, regardless of the intentions, there’s a big difference between artistry and [convenience].”

Advertisement

Rapper Chika uploaded a lengthy video to IGTV about YG’s act. Although she says she doesn’t have a personal issue with him, she believes he is “stupid.”

Advertisement

“People are chanting these names because they’ve passed, and you are chanting it for a music video. I haven’t seen you at one of these protests,” she says in the clip. Chika was arrested during a protest in Los Angeles last week and documented her experience as a detainee on her Instagram Story before being released.

“You’re capitalizing off of people being fucking tired,” she continues. “I give a fuck about these people who died and making sure no one else dies, that’s why we’re out here...People are willing to put their bodies on the front lines for your stupid ass music video. No one even listens to you outside of California.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

YG posted about the protest/music video on his Instagram page, writing: “For anyone out there talking I don’t question your advocacy and don’t think you should question mine.” He released a new song titled “FTP” in the wake of the protests last week.

“The real story here is me and Black Lives Matter brought out 50,000 people today to peacefully protest and unite for change,” YG continues. “I wanted to document that so when they hear this song and think we are reckless and violent they see a peaceful protest of all different people coming together for a common cause...instead of questioning each other’s activism we should be directing that energy at the cops and the government and helping to create the change we want to see. Stay focused and stop that social media judgment without knowing facts and hurting a cause we all a part of.”