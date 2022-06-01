Another day, another one of Kanye West’s divorce attorneys bites the dust. On May 26, attorney Samantha Spector filed a motion to have herself removed from the West-Kardashian divorce case. In case you’re counting, that was Ye’s fourth attorney. According to her motion, Ye and his attorney just couldn’t get along. “There has been an irreconcilable breakdown in the attorney-client relationship,” Spector said in the documents she filed. She is now communicating with the “Flashing Lights” rapper through his new attorney, Deborah Hong.



This was not Ms. Specter’s first experience with a high-profile divorce. She recently represented Nicole Young, who received a whopping $100 million settlement in her divorce from hip-hop mogul Dr. Dre. Spector joined Ye’s case in March after he fired attorney number three, Chris Melcher, when the relationship “had become extremely difficult, with little communication.”

Reality star and social media influencer Kim Kardashian initially filed for divorce from Ye in February 2021, nearly seven years after the couple tied the knot in Florence, Italy. And the world has watched as their split, which has dragged on for over a year, has become increasingly heated. In January, Ye claimed he wasn’t invited to their daughter Chicago’s birthday party.

But for a couple with over 100 million Twitter followers between them, it’s not surprising that much of the messiness of their split has played out in the public eye. Kim K has frequently used social media to express her feelings. She wrote on Instagram stories in February, “Divorce is difficult enough on our children, and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

And for his part, West has used his lyrics to express his frustration with everything from Kardashian’s relationship with SNL cast member Pete Davidson to the lack of quality time with his kids. In a song titled “My Life Was Never Eazy,” Ye raps, “God saved me from the crash just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.” And on the track, True Love, he raps, “When I gotta return them, scan ‘em like a bar code. Wait, no hard feelings, but these feelings hard though. Wait, who got the kids in those. What are those?” The rapper also asked in one of his verses, “I only see three kids, who watchin’ Chicago?”

Although Ye’s new attorney is from Pennsylvania and has little experience in divorce cases, let’s hope she can find a way to make things work with Ye.