Y'all Coming to the Summer Olympics? Who All Gon' Be There?

Dalilah Muhammad, Sydney McLaughlin and Anna Cockrell pose on the podium after competing in the Women’s 400 Meters Hurdles during day ten of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 27, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. Photo : Andy Lyon ( Getty Images )

After spending over a year trapped inside of our apartments, this Pfizer and Moderna coursing through our veins mean it’s finally time to return outside. And yes, there will be plenty of pool parties and debauchery to make up for the Thanos snap that stole last summer, but for those truly dying to turn up, after a year delay, the party of the century will be going down during the Tokyo Olympics beginning in July.



The guest list is pretty exclusive, however, so here are just a few of the familiar faces that will either be poppin’ bottles inside or skipping the festivities entirely.



Sydney McLaughlin, Track and Field

I don’t know what in the hell Sydney ate for breakfast, but on Sunday night at the U.S. Olympic track trials, the 21-year-old sprinkled some Lawry’s on her competitors, tossed them in a skillet, and cooked every last one of their motherfucking asses in the 400-meter hurdles.

According to the Associated Press, she outdueled fan-favorite Dalilah Muhammad in the event and finished with an absurd time of 51.90 seconds—coincidentally obliterating Muhammad’s previous world record by 0.26.



“She definitely pushes me,” Muhammad said of McLaughlin following their race. “Congratulations, you world record holder. It’s going to be a battle in Tokyo for sure.”

Thankfully, after their jaw-dropping showdown on Sunday, we’ll get to see them run it back in Tokyo as Muhammad continues to recover from a torn hamstring.

Erriyon Knighton, Track and Field

Most 17-year-olds spend their weekends harassing their parents for gas money or sneaking into high school football games. Erriyon Knighton, however, spends his breaking Usain Bolt’s records in the 200m. Two in the last month to be exact, or as Yahoo Sports put it: “The 17-year-old—who only recently ran 20.11 to break Bolt’s World U18 record of 20.13—went even faster in the semi-finals of the 200m sprint at the US Olympic trials.”

Bruh.



This kid isn’t even old enough to vote, but he’ll definitely be at the party turning up. Just don’t expect to find him inside drinking.

Gabby Thomas, Track and Field

You should know about this one already since our very own J.L. Cook put you up on game this weekend. But for those of you who missed their blessing, here’s what he wrote about Gabby doing the Lord’s work and qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics:

Thomas won the women’s 200-meter dash during Saturday’s U.S. Olympic trials, clocking in at 21.61 seconds. According to USA Today, not only did she beat her personal best record of 21.94 seconds–which was recorded during the 200 meters semifinals on Friday–but her time on Saturday is the second-fastest in the history of the event. Florence Griffith-Joyner still holds the record with 21.34 seconds that she ran back in 1988 during the Olympic Games in Seoul.

Sadly, nine-time medalist Allyson Felix finished fifth in the same event and failed to qualify for the 200m in Tokyo. But worry not, because she’ll still be leading with love as prepares for the women’s 400 meters at the games.

Simone Biles, Gymnastics

When you become the first woman to complete something as insanely difficult as a Yurchenko Double Pike, it’s safe to say that your reputation precedes you. And that’s exactly the case with four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles, who automatically qualified for the Tokyo Olympics because duh, nigga.

The greatest gymnast in the history of ever will headline what many are calling “the greatest U.S. Olympic gymnastics team in history” despite the fact that Biles and her fellow participants aren’t entirely thrilled with representing USA Gymnastics in light of disturbing sexual assault allegations that first surfaced in 2015.

Serena Williams, Tennis

As for who won’t be there, during a pre-Wimbledon video conference on Sunday with reporters, CBS News reports that four-time Olympic gold medalist Serena Williams announced that she declined her invitation to the Tokyo turn up.



“I’m actually not on the Olympic list,” she said. “Not that I’m aware of. If so, then I shouldn’t be on it.”



At 39 years old, her reluctance to party with the rest of us at the Olympics isn’t exactly surprising as her career begins to draw to a close. Thankfully, despite skipping Wimbledon herself in order to enjoy “personal time with friends and family” and prioritize her mental health, four-time Grand Slam champ Naomi Osaka insists that she’ll still be pulling up in Tokyo next month.

“Naomi won’t be playing Wimbledon this year. She is taking some personal time with friends and family,” Osaka’s agent Stuart Duguid said in a statement earlier this month. “She will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to play in front of her home fans.”

Much like the rest of the world, I can’t wait to see her back on the court.



As for the rest of the U.S. Olympics guestlist, it’s looooooong as shit and you can read it in full here. But trust and believe Black excellence will be abundant when the Tokyo Olympics officially kick off on July 23.