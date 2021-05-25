Y’all Way Too Rich for Me

Image : Klarna Website

I’m convinced some of y’all just like to argue.



No, but seriously.

I’m truly convinced that as soon as some of y’all wake up, you don’t even wipe the crust out of your eye and test your legs to see if you can walk right. No, what you do is reach for your phone and commence to stalking random users on Twitter to see which one you’d like to argue with first to get your wheels turning.

And I’m tired of it. You wanna know why? It’s because 9 times out of 10, the stuff that y’all argue about doesn’t amount up to anything productive and almost always teeter-totters on the line of clout-chasing and/or elitism. Take for example today’s absurd debate.

Apparently “buy now, pay later” apps like Klarna, Afterpay, Affirm, and Quadpay are now all acceptable payment options for flights and that news got a whole lot of folks excited about it.

“AIRPORTS TAKE KLARNA NOW?!? BITCH — I’m GOING TO JAMAICA TOMORROW AND VIRGIN ISLANDS SATURDAY,” one user wrote.

“Me completing my first installment plan from Klarna so I can go to Barcelona,” wrote another.

However, some people (read: the ones who like to argue about dumb stuff) felt differently about it:

“So now if you use Klarna or Afterpay to budget and breakdown your interest free purchases, you’re broke or in debt? Hmm. Interesting,” a user tweeted.

“Y’all not mad about Klarna. You’re mad because travel was supposed to be exclusive to a certain class.....”

And there you have it. You see, even though pocket-watching seems to be an everyday occurrence on that bird app, the fact of the matter is that oftentimes when it happens, there’s usually something deeper beneath the surface. In this instance, the reason why the thought of booking a flight to luxurious destinations like Dubai or The Maldives using a gentrified layaway method has some folks up in arms is because some people—whether they admit it or not—believe that those experiences should only be reserved for certain people. If it’s becoming more accessible and affordable, people who love to live in the “land of exclusivity” will be in for a rude awakening now that more people are showing up.

It’s a scene we’ve seen before, you know the one where a place or things seemingly decreases in value because “regular degular folks” are frequenting or have them? (Looking at you, Coach bags, Santorini, Greece and Nobu)

At the end of the day, though, it really shouldn’t matter how people pay for the things they want to enjoy (unless of course, they paid through illegal means. In which case: I don’t know nothing and I ain’t hear nothing.)

We’ve had a rough last year and a half, let people enjoy things.