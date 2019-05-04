Photo: Getty Images

Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s iconic declaration has never been truer than today. According to Allhiphop.com, Staten Island’s greatest rap group will have its own day for the children.

Legendary Staten Island Hip Hop conglomerate Wu Tang Clan will have their own day in their home borough, as November 9 has been proclaimed Wu Tang Clan Day.

In addition to the day of celebration, the group’s name will also grace the corner of Targee Street and Vanderbilt Avenue.

The hometown favorites celebrated their new connection to the borough with Wu-Tang Clan District Day on Saturday, May 4, which featured members of the collective alongside community leaders and Councilwoman Debi Rose.

Local officials were slated to be on hand for the dedication and reveal of the street sign. And, with an eye toward the children, bounce houses, rock climbing, face painting and games were on hand for young and young-at-heart residents alike.

Advertisement

Wu Tang stepped onto the album charts with the instant 1993 classic, Enter the Wu Tang (36 Chambers), which was followed by group standouts like Wu-Tang Forever and solo efforts from its members like Raekwon’s Only Built 4 Cuban Linx and Ghostface Killah’s Ironman.

The group’s sustained success and expansive network of rappers lent itself to n empire which included, at one point or another, clothing, film, and more than a few Wu-adjacent crews who boasted ties to original Wu-Tang members.

Ol’ Dirty Bastard, born Russell Tyrone Jones, known by fans worldwide as the most colorful of the 9-man collective, passed away in November of 2004 of an accidental overdose.

