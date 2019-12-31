WTF? Joe Biden Would Consider a Republican Running Mate

Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden points to a member of the crowd who wanted to ask a question during a campaign Town Hall on December 30, 2019 in Derry, New Hampshire. Photo : Scott Eisen ( Getty Images )

Looks like he will stop at nothing to get into t he Oval Office.

Joe Biden told voters in New Hampshire on Monday that he would consider choosing a Republican as a running mate, even though he couldn’t “think of one right now.”

According to CNN, Biden pondered the idea after a town hall attendee told him that if he is the nominee, he will “have to pull out all the stops.”

“Our 21-year-old son said the other night, ‘I wonder if Joe Biden would consider choosing a Republican as a running mate,” the woman added.

“The answer is, I would, but I can’t think of one now,” Barack Hussein Obama’s No. 2 replied. “Let me explain that. You know there’s some really decent Republicans that are out there still, but here’s the problem right now ... they’ve got to step up.”

Well, stranger things have happened; look who — and what — is currently occupying The White House now.

If the former Delaware senator wins the Democratic nomination and does launch a presidential campaign featuring a bipartisan ticket, it will be unprecedented in modern- day politics.

The late Sen. John McCain, who was the Republican presidential nominee in 2008, floated the idea of former Sen. Joe Lieberman, a Democrat-turned-independent, as a possible running mate, before settling on Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin as his VP pick.

And look how that that turned out.

