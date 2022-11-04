Joshua Primo is in deep shit.

Out of nowhere, on Oct. 28, the San Antonio Spurs waived the 2021 NBA lottery pick with a statement from the team that read, “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua.”

Many wondered, did he get in legal trouble or did he just suck? At first, I figured he was cut because he just did not play well during his first two years in the league. Over his short career, he was averaging just 6 points per game, 2 rebounds per game and just under 2 assists. Those numbers don’t exactly light up the box score.

Then in a statement to ESPN, Primo said, “I know that you all are surprised by today’s announcement. I’ve been seeking help to deal with previous trauma I suffered and will now take this time to focus on my mental health treatment more fully. I hope to be able to discuss these issues in the future so I can help others who have suffered in a similar way. I appreciate privacy at this time.”

Oh, he’s just going through mental issues, that’s understandable.

Nope. Turns out, he was cut from the team over a much more serious claim.



The release of Primo stemmed from allegations that the former Spurs guard exposed himself to a woman multiple times, according to ESPN. Over the weekend, attorney Tony Buzbee, the same man who represented multiple women in the sexual misconduct lawsuits against Deshaun Watson, said he was hired by a woman who claimed that Primo exposed himself.

On Thursday, Dr. Hillary Cauthen, a former clinical psychologist for the Spurs, filed a lawsuit claiming that the Spurs organization ignored her reports that Primo exposed himself to her multiple times throughout his tenure with the team.

The lawsuit alleges, according to ESPN, that Primo exposed himself to Dr. Caughten nine times during psychological sessions. The first of those incidents allegedly occurred in Dec. 2021 and was reported in Jan. 2022.

The filed lawsuit says, “Rather than act on Dr. Cauthen’s reports, the Spurs ignored her complaints, hoping the organization could ignore and then cover up Primo’s actions. The Spurs organization was willing to sacrifice Dr. Cauthen to keep what they hoped would one day be a star player.”

The lawsuit continues, “Once Primo’s conduct entered the public sphere, the Spurs were forced to act and release Primo. The Spurs’ recent actions with regard to Primo are too little, too late. The Spurs’ public statement about Primo’s departure is a complete farce. The Spurs’ conduct sends a strong message that they, like other major sports organizations, are willing to tolerate abhorrent conduct on the part of athletes and sacrifice loyal employees, so long as the athlete is successful on the court.”

Through his attorney, Primo has denied those claims saying Cauthen is, “playing to ugly stereotypes and racially charged fears for her own financial benefit.”

Other sources close to Primo allege that he never intentionally meant to expose himself, according to TMZ. They say it was simply a “wardrobe malfunction” from laying down on a couch in basketball shorts.

I have no idea how this case will end. But I do know that it could be an ugly conclusion to a short NBA career for Primo.