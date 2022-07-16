Months after officially joining TikTok, Beyoncé has finally posted her first-ever video and it’s filled with nothing but fan love and appreciation for her recently released single, “Break My Soul.”

Completely throwing the internet into a tizzy on Thursday night, per Billboard, the one-minute-long video shows a montage of over 30 TikTok influencers dancing and singing, and even features a clip of Cardi B. hilariously scream-singing one part of her lyrics (specifically the part where she goes “in case you forgot how we act oussssssiiiiideeeeee”).

“Seeing y’all release the wiggle made me so happy! Thank you so much for all the love for BREAK MY SOUL,” Bey wrote in the caption before tagging every creator who appeared in the video. (If you know the landscape of social media, receiving credit for your work, especially when it comes from a big celeb like THEE QUEEN BEYONCE, then you know how exceptional that is on her part.)

Reacting to the TikTok, Cardi B later took to Twitter, writing: “Beyonce Hurd me singing you won’t break my hole and now I’m embarrassed.”

I won’t lie to you, if Beyoncé saw my TikTok and added into her very first one...I’d probably spontaneously combust. No, but seriously! I kid you not, the only reason I hopped on TikTok was because Beyoncé did it and I didn’t want to miss out on whatever she had planned. I signed up the same day she did. Prior to her joining, I had been very good at ignoring that app and any and everything that it represented. But now, thanks to Yoncé , I find myself looking forward to the time of the day where I can unwind and watch various TikToks of the best Amazon Home Finds or some influencer’s aesthetically pleasing “Day in the Life” videos.

It’ s the distraction I didn’t know I needed and I have Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter to thank for it. Between her TikTok presence, forthcoming Renaissance album, and my new mystery box that’s on the way—she truly is the gift (ha!) that keeps on giving. All hail, Queen Bey!