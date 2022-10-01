About this time of the month is when we reconsider how much we’re paying for TV content. Here’s how to get the best bang for your Black dollar with streaming services that highlight, empower, and amplify Black voices and media.
Apple TV+
Apple TV + simply does not have much Black content on its platform for October. You can look forward to seeing Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show (Season 2) on October 7 and Raymond & Ray on October 21. If you’re a jazz fan look out for…
Louis Armstrong’s Black and Blues
This documentary contains archival footage and intimate conversations with the biggest name in jazz, Louis Armstrong. It will arrive at the service on October 28.
$4.99/month, 7 days free trial, 3 months free when you buy a new Apple device
Free access for a limited time with a student subscription to Apple Music.
SHOWTIME
SHOWTIME only has a few shows with Black people and characters added to its platform this month. The Lincoln Project and American Gigolo may be worth the price. If you want the nostalgia, get excited to watch…
Purple Rain(1984)
This 1984 musical, Purple Rain, starring Prince will be on SHOWTIME on October 1.
30-day free trial then $10.99/month
Spotify Premium gives students a $4.99 price for Showtime and Hulu with ads
HBO MAX
HBO Max has a great Black show and movie rollout this month featuring Avenue 5 (Season 2), I’m Gonna Git You Sucka (1988), Jumper (2008), Black Nativity (2013), and more. Interested in stand-up? Look out for…
Yvonne Orji: A Whole Me
The hilarious and multi-talented, Yvonne Orji, is releasing her latest stand-up, Yvonne Orji: A Whole Me on HBO MAX. Tune in on October 1.
Save 40% when you prepay for the year (sign up for the yearly plan by October 30)
With Ads $9.99/month - $69.99/year (for the first year) Ad-Free $14.99/month- $104.99/year (for the first year)
Starz
Starz contains many Black movies and TV shows across genres from Power Book III: Raising Kanan (season 2), The Serpent Queen, and Martin Lawrence Live: Runteldat, 2002. We’re excited for a new season of the music and dance show…
Step Up 3
The newest season of the Step Up series has now added Christina Milian. Music artist, Ne-Yo, is returning for this show’s new season.
The current deal is for $5.00/month for 3 months
Amazon Prime Video
Amazon Prime Video added a limited amount of content with Black characters this month. Paying almost $10 is a bit steep for the lack of content. Subscribers can stream some of Tyler Perry’s content including Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion (2006), Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion – The Play (2002), as well as Water in a Broken Glass (2020), Run Sweetheart Run (2022), Venus and Serena (2013).
For Colored Girls
The hit movie, For Colored Girls (2010), featuring the star-studded cast of Janet Jackson, Whoopi Goldberg, Kerry Washington, Loretta Devine, Micheal Ealy, and many more will drop on the service on October 1.
$8.99/month
Amazon Prime student deal $7.49/month (includes Prime Video)
Paramount+
For only $4.99, Paramount + users get to stream a range of materials, new and old. Most, if not all of the Black content is not original to Paramount +, but users will get to stream Fruitvale Station (2013), Love Dot Com: The Social Experiment (2019), and What’s Love Got to Do with It (1993).
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Season 28 of The Daily Show with Trevor Noah premieres on Paramount+ on October 3.
Essential Plan=$4.99/month after trial Premiere Plan=$9.99/month after trial
Essential Plan + SHOWTIME= $11.99/month after trial Premiere Plan + SHOWTIME =$14.99/month
Students get 25% off of the Essential Plan
Hulu
Hulu has Black centered material in several genres in October such as Dear White People (2014), the Blade movie franchise, Like Mike (2002), The Pursuit of Happyness (2006), and Poetic Justice (1993).
The Hair Tales
Tracee Ellis Ross is bringing The Hair Tales to Hulu on October 22. This series brings together Black women in Hollywood and hair experts to explain the significance of our Black hair.
Hulu With Ads $6.99/month
Hulu No Ads $12.99/month
Hulu + Live TV, Disney + and ESPN $69.99/month
Hulu no ads + Live TV, Disney + and ESPN $75.99/month
Hulu Student discount - ads $1.99/month
Spotify Premium gives students a $4.99 price for Showtime and Hulu with ads
Peacock
Peacock has some of the most Halloween content on its platform for October with the new Halloween Ends (2022), the Child’s Play films, and the Leprechaun movie franchise. You can also watch The Real Housewives franchises and Married to Medicine with it being free to sign up and start watching. Don’t miss out on this deal! The newest season of our favorite housewives comes to Peacock this month…
The Real Housewives of Potomac
The Real Housewives of Potomac season 7 arrives weekly on Peacock in October.
Free for limited access to shows, some TV movies, news, talk shows
Peacock Premium $4.99/month for full access to content
Peacock Premium Plus (fewer ads) $9.99/month
Disney +
Disney + has a fair amount of new content added to its platform this October featuring: Big Shot Season 2, The Mysterious Benedict Society Season 2, Drumline (2002), Tales of the Jedi (2022), and Raven’s Home Season 5. This popular dance competition has been moved exclusively to Disney+...
Dancing with the Stars
Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars with hosts Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro premiered in September but is running through October. In the words of Issa Rae says let’s vote for and cheer on “everybody Black”.
$7.99/month, $79.99/year
Netflix
Netflix has a ton of Black content coming this month including the Rush Hour trilogy, The Color Purple (1985), Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am (2019), Big Mouth (season 6), Nailed It! hosted by Nicole Byer, Wendell & Wild (2022), Wild is the Wind (2022).
The School for Good and Evil
The fantasy film, The School for Good and Evil, based on the 2013 novel is starring Laurence Fishburne, Kerry Washington, and Sofia Wylie. Catch it on Netflix on October 19.
Basic $9.99 Standard $15.49 Premiere $19.99
