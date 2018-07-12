Screenshot: CBSLA

A woman who was minding her own business outside a West Hollywood, Calif., grocery store was verbally and physically attacked by a drunken racist who hurled slurs at her.

According to CBSLA, Angela Jefferson was studying and listening to music at 2:30 p.m on Tuesday outside of Pavillions store when an unidentified man sitting at the next table started verbally attacking her, while also trying to hit her with some sort of metal stick or pipe.

“He had like a pipe or something or stick and he was hitting it on the tables and he tried to hit me with it, but I dodged it,” she told the news station. “He was calling me the ‘N’ word … He was calling me the ‘B’ word.”

Jefferson tried to reason with the man but he smashed her things with the stick before throwing a chair at her.

Thankfully, bystanders stepped in in Jefferson’s defense.

Dulcinea Circelli, who was having lunch inside the store, heard what was happening and started to record.

Advertisement

“So I came out here and saw that he had broken a chair and was trying to hit this woman in the head and saying the ‘N’ word, and at that point, I started recording,” Circelli said.

A video shows another witness physically putting himself between Jefferson and her attack, asking the man to leave. That just made the man angrier.

“It was just so scary and just the fact that he was expecting the security guard to back him up when he was armed and attacking two people with metal rods,” Circelli said.

Advertisement

The man, who witnesses say was drunk, left before sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene, so he was not apprehended.

Police say that if the man does return and goes on another rampage, he will be arrested for drunk and disorderly conduct.