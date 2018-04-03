Photo: Jeff Swensen (Getty Images)

A woman who decided to insert herself into a conversation at a downtown Washington, D.C., restaurant to voice her support of President Donald Trump was attacked by two women, the woman told police.

According to NBC Washington, Metropolitan Police are looking for the two women as persons of interests in a felony assault after the alleged attack inside Surfside restaurant on N Street Northwest.

The woman told police she went into the restaurant about 1:40 a.m. on March 16, when she overheard a conversation between two women and a man. At some point, she thought it was fair game to interrupt the conversation to say, “I support Donald Trump.”

The two women, apparently thoroughly unimpressed with her claim, then attacked her, the woman told police. A brief video clip released by the police shows a woman wearing a white jacket lunging toward someone off camera.

The woman who said she was attacked was taken to Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, Md., however, the extent of her injuries are not known.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call, with a reward of up to $1,000 being offered.