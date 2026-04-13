The Bizarre Reason a Black TikTok Psychic is Appealing $10M Judgement in Idaho Murder Case

Ashley Guillard (Screenshot: @ashleyisinthebookoflife TikTok) | Objects left for a makeshift memorial sit at the site of a quadruple murder on January 3, 2023 in Moscow, Idaho. A suspect has been arrested for the murders of the four University of Idaho students. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)

The Black TikTok psychic who went viral after she claimed to have spiritual insight into the 2022 University of Idaho murders is now staring down a massive $10 million defamation judgment against her. However, she isn’t going down without a fight.

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In the early hours of November 13, 2022, four University of Idaho students—Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin—were brutally stabbed to death in an off-campus home, Idaho State Police said.

While detectives were quietly tracing a white Hyundai Elantra and analyzing DNA evidence, a different kind of investigation was unfolding over TikTok. True crime experts and spiritual advisors, including Black psychic Ashley Guillard, began making wild allegations online— one that ended up costing her millions.

Thanks to her “foretelling” tarot cards, Guillard, who described herself as a psychic crime solver, stated as fact online that the murders weren’t random, but an inside job. The Houston resident didn’t just stop at vague theories. She dropped a name.

Guillard accused Rebecca Scofield, a respected history professor and department chair at the University of Idaho, of orchestrating the quadruple homicide. The tarot card reader claimed the professor had been involved in a secret romantic relationship with one of the victims and ordered the killings to keep it quiet in over 100 videos.

Scofield, who had never even met the victims and was nowhere near the scene of the crime per CBS News, suddenly found herself at the center of a viral nightmare.

Guillard reportedly refused to remove the baseless videos, which were viewed by millions, leading the professor to sue Guillard for defamation. According to KREM 2, Scofield said Guillard’s claims damaged her reputation and caused her distress, including threats— and an Idaho jury agreed.

After a three-day trial, Guillard was ordered to pay Scofield $10 million on February 27, but Guillard just filed an appeal, despite a judge tossing out her 2023 countersuit.

In a legal filing that she prepared herself, Guillard called Schofield’s case fraudulent and asked the Idaho federal court to set aside the judgment, The Guardian reported.

“Unfortunately, because the verdict doesn’t align with the evidence or facts of the case, I have to appeal,” Guillard told the Idaho Statesman. “I was hoping for a fair and impartial verdict so that we all could move on.” Despite the real killer, Bryan Kohberger— who admitted to the murders in July 2025, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison— Guillard is doubling down.

One of her recent TikToks includes her lip-syncing to the sound: “I know you want me to be sorry, so I’ll meet you halfway. I’m sorry, that I’m not sorry.”