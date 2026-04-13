Victor Glover, The First Black Man to Travel To The Moon, Has a Family You Will Love

NASA astronaut and Artemis II pilot Victor Glover looks on during a welcome ceremony ahead of the Artemis II April 1 launch at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on March 27, 2026. NASA and Canadian Space Agency astronauts assigned to the Artemis II mission arrive at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on March 27, 2026, to begin final pre-launch preparations for the first crewed lunar flyby in the Artemis program. The journey, set to last around 10 days, will take the astronauts on a loop around the Moon, though they will not land on its surface. The crew comprises the first woman, the first person of color and the first non-American to take part in such a journey. (Photo by Miguel J. Rodriguez CARRILLO / AFP via Getty Images)

Astronaut Victor Glover‘s return from space is a moment of Black joy and human achievement, but for the Artemis II pilot, it’s also a powerful testament to the love and sacrifice he shares with his family. Following the crew’s April 11 homecoming press conference, Glover shared a deeply touching post-flight interview with his daughter that highlighted his devotion to the “five beautiful cocoa skin ladies” in his life. This is the story of Victor Glover’s journey, his barrier-breaking career, and the emotional family love that resonated across the country.

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Who Is Victor Glover?

HOUSTON, TEXAS – APRIL 11: (L-R) Artemis II Mission Specialist Christina Koch and Pilot Victor Glover react to the crowd during a press conference on April 11, 2026 at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston, Texas. The four astronauts’ historic 10-day mission around the moon concluded successfully yesterday. (Photo by Danielle Villasana/Getty Images)

Before we get to his adorable family, let’s get to know the man. As we previously reported, Glover, the pilot of Artemis II, was the first Black person to travel to the Moon. Professionally nicknamed “Ike” (short for “I Know Everything”), he is a U.S. Navy Captain and test pilot with over 3,000 flight hours and 24 combat missions under his belt. According to The New York Times, Glover broke barriers in 2020 as the first Black astronaut to live and work on the International Space Station (ISS) for extended missions. Already equipped with an impressive resume, he has three master’s degrees and a stellar wrestling career at Cal Poly.

A Father’s Pride

When the mission launched on April 1st, Victor Glover Sr. spoke on behalf of every Black father in America. “I am extremely proud and ecstatic,” Victor Glover Sr. shared with CNN. “As I told people before, proud just doesn’t capture it for me. It’s so much more than that.” He shares that his “chest is poked out” with pride as his son heads to space. “My chest is all the way to the moon, all the way out to where they’re heading.

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Glover Sr. and his family gathered at a special viewing area for family and friends at the Kennedy Space Center in Merritt Island, Florida, to watch the launch. “I shed some tears, but it was because of such a proud moment and [how] happy I am of my son and this adventure along with his crewmates,” he said.

Who Are His Five Beautiful Coca skin Ladies?

Upon completing his recent mission, Glover was noticeably humble. “I have not processed what we just did, and I’m afraid to start even trying,” the Howard alum shared. “When this started on April 3rd, I wanted to thank God in public, and I wanted to thank God again. His public display of faith should come as no surprise, as he has attributed it to his spiritual foundation.

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA – APRIL 01: Pilot Victor Glover takes a photo with his family as he walks out of the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building ahead of the launch of the Artemis II at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on April 01, 2026 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The 322-foot-tall Artemis II Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft will take the astronauts around the moon and back, 230,000 miles out into space and the farthest any human has ever traveled from Earth. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

While sharing his experience and expressing love to his family, he made sure to show his appreciation for a specific group of “five beautiful cocoa skin ladies,” referring to his wife, Dionna, and their daughters, Genesis, Maya, Joia, and Corinne.

Father & Daughter Interview

While the formal press conference was all about business, the internet fell in love with the bond he shares with his daughters. In the NASA documentary “Color of Space”, Glover and his daughter, Corinne, discussed the importance of his role. “Were you scared?” Corinne asked.

“Well, scared is the wrong word to use,” Glover responded. “I have a respect for these things. Your whole life, I’ve flown high-performance aircraft, deployed on ships, and those all have dangers and risks associated with them. It makes me want to work very hard, so I can come home to you all.” In this post-flight exchange, the conversation wasn’t about his role; it was about offering relief that her father does whatever it takes to have another day with his family.