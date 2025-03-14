Proud Woman Goes Viral For Showing Off Her 'Collection' of Expensive Tableware She Stole

A woman is going viral for her habit of taking home a little something extra in her doggy bag from her favorite restaurants. CeCe McCrary proudly displayed her “collection” of dip dishes, bowls and plates she’s brought home from restaurants like Ruth’s Chris Steak House and The Capital Grille over the years in a recent TikTok post she tagged, “I’m Just Trying To Build My Collection.”

'OPUS' Cast on Staying Sane in Hollywood, The Film's Ambiguous Ending CC Share Subtitles Off

English Ayo Edebiri, 'OPUS' Cast on Staying Sane in Hollywood and the Film's Ambiguous Ending

“To me, it’s like a souvenir, something to remember what I collect from restaurants,” she said in the video.

Advertisement

McCrary goes on to share cocktail glasses and even a taco stand.

“This comes in handy for Taco Tuesday,” she said with a straight face.

Advertisement

Although she says she didn’t put her entire bounty on display in her post, CeCe said she’s sure people who watch her video will have lots of questions. And, of course, she has a perfectly good explanation for how all of that tableware ended up in her home.

Advertisement

“I know you’re like, “How did you get that bowl out?’ They told me I could keep it,” she said. “I think I should call this, ‘Things you see at a restaurant that you’ll see at my house.”

Advertisement

CeCe’s post has received nearly 869,000 likes and nearly 16,000 comments on TikTok alone, including one from the folks at the sports entertainment complex Topgolf, who wrote, “cece... those fry cups look real familiar.”

The conversation spilled over to Instagram where some tried to warn her about letting too many people in on her little secret.

Advertisement

“Lmao girl the police is on this app 😂,” wrote someone on Instagram.

While others admitted to having a “collection” of their own.

“I got a whole set of them blue dishes red lobster used to have 😂😂😂😂😂,” wrote another commenter on Instagram.