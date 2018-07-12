Screenshot: Nightblade (YouTube)

People continue to show their whole entire asses to the world (through viral cellphone footage) and one woman filmed on a New York City bus during her hateful anti-Muslim rant is no exception.

The footage of the interaction shows the woman, who identifies herself proudly as Ashley (of course she’s an Ashley) yelling at a woman wearing a headscarf on a Brooklyn-bound bus from Staten Island, the Daily News notes.

“Did you see the sign, you fucking speak English?” the woman could be heard taunting.

She notices the cameras on her and continues without any shame, “I’m getting into a fight with some Muslim chick because she has an attitude, because she thinks she has rights that she doesn’t have.”

At one point she tries to intimidate the passenger by saying, “Oh wait, is that ICE? They’re here for you.”

I’m sure “Ashley” feels quite proud of herself for doing her part in “making America great again.” We’ll see how long that pride lasts if she is met with the same social media backlash that these incidents often bring up.