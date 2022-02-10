Yes, I know you’re all caught up in the ongoing drama of the Brooklyn Nets, but let’s talk about some basketball teams that actually seem to like one another and are fun to watch.



That’s right, it’s WNBA Free Agency time!

Full disclosure: I’m a die-hard, season-ticket holding Los Angeles Sparks fan. However, I’m also a professional who can be objective.

Let’s start with the Sparks amazing signing of free agent center Liz Cambage, per ESPN. Seriously though, LA picking up a dominant player like Cambage, who can do everything will definitely take the pressure off Nneka Ogwumike and Amanda Zahui B.

The Sparks also traded for Chennedy Carter, a dynamic scorer who hasn’t played to full potential in the last few years, so here’s hoping a change of scenery will bring back the Chennedy from three years ago.

And as usual, for Sparks fans, just like Bruno, we don’t talk about Derek Fisher.

As for Cambage’s former team the Las Vegas Aces, they may have lost an irreplaceable piece in Liz, but the team still has All-Star A’ja Wilson, who is a literal game changer. Don’t believe me, just check out her statue at the University of South Carolina.

The Aces are always a threat to win it all, but they haven’t been able to get over that final hump and actually get the championship. The team rolled the dice and brought in new coach Becky Hammon, leaving us all wondering if this is a new and improved Aces or just new?

Moving on to the defending champion Chicago Sky, things are actually still up in the air for the team, as it waits to hear whether Courtney Vandersloot and wife Allie Quigley will return. Their shooting is invaluable and cannot be replaced. Chicago would not have won the title without Vandersloot’s playoff heroics.

The team lost Diamond DeShields to the Phoenix Mercury and Olympic Gold Medalist Stefanie Dolson to the New York Liberty.

Right now it’s not looking great for the Sky to run it back.

Speaking of perennial contenders Phoenix, the team may have lost its longtime coach Sandy Brondello to New York, but it also added DeShields and Tina Charles, who had an MVP caliber season last year in Washington.

Phoenix made it to the WNBA Finals again, losing to Chicago in an epic series, where Diana Taurasi literally left her mark on Wintrust Arena. With the end of her career approaching, you know DT wants one more title.

Here’s the thing about the Seattle Storm, no matter what anyone else does, they’re always contenders. They’re the New England Patriots of the WNBA, but likable.

When Sue Bird decided to return for one last season, the rest of the team re-signed with her. Then they picked up Gabby Williams in a trade with the Sparks, and once again Seattle are the title favorites.

The thing people don’t realize about WNBA fans is that we love all these players. I may cheer hard for the Sparks, but I also just love watching great basketball, so it’s exciting when the competition is this good.

That competition includes the Connecticut Sun, who were 100 percent the best team of the regular season last year. While they couldn’t make it past eventual champs Chicago, the team was able to re-sign reigning MVP Jonquel Jones. Courtney Williams is also returning from the Atlanta Dream, and looking for a fresh start with her former team.

Though Connecticut didn’t make any major signings, it also didn’t lose last season’s core, which means the Sun might be ready to go all the way this time around.

As I previously mentioned, I’m a professional, so here’s your Minnesota Lynx recap. Unfortunately, the Lynx are always dangerous, especially considering the team is honoring the legendary Sylvia Fowles in her final season. You know they’ll want to send her out on top.

Minnesota picked up Angel McCoughtry from Las Vegas, and is bringing back Layshia Clarendon, but Napheesa Collier is pregnant, so it’s unclear how much or if she’ll play this season.

My dark horse for the season is the Washington Mystics. With Myisha Hines-Allen coming back, Courtney Williams and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough coming on board, plus Elena Delle Donne and Alysha Clark back from injury, everyone should be scared of Washington.

They’re a team that can drop 50 on you in the first quarter, and before you know it the game is out of reach.

Obviously, I’m rooting for the Sparks, but when the Mystics make a deep playoff run, I will be back for a major “I told you so.”

That brings us to a few interesting teams. New York hasn’t had a winning season in a very long time, but they did improve in 2021, and looked like a group on the rise.

Indiana and Atlanta are both a mess, and honestly I can’t see them making much of an impact. Indiana has the No. 2 draft pick, but since they’ve botched their last two lottery picks, no one is expecting much.



At this point Atlanta is known more for its off court drama, than on court performance, so other than uncomfortable headlines, I don’t see them adding anything to the season.

And Dallas has a lot of draft picks.

Now you’re ready for when the season starts May 6.