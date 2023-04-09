WNBA Draft Preview: If You Like Caitlin Clark, Here Are Players To Keep an Eye On

WNBA Draft Preview: If You Like Caitlin Clark, Here Are Players To Keep an Eye On

Here’s our roundup of college basketball players to watch ahead of the 2023 WNBA Draft.

Stephanie Holland
Image for article titled WNBA Draft Preview: If You Like Caitlin Clark, Here Are Players To Keep an Eye On
Photo: Maddie Meyer (Getty Images)

After a record-breaking National Championship game, women’s college basketball has never been more popular. With the 2023 WNBA season kicking off on Friday, May 19, it’s time for teams to add the last piece of their rosters in the 2023 WNBA Draft. Before it airs Monday, April 10 on ESPN, we’re taking a look at some of the players to keep your eye on.

Aliyah Boston - South Carolina

Aliyah Boston - South Carolina

Image for article titled WNBA Draft Preview: If You Like Caitlin Clark, Here Are Players To Keep an Eye On
Photo: Tom Pennington (Getty Images)

Presumptive No. 1 pick Aliyah Boston is the kind of full court player every team wishes for. She could be the literal game-changer the Indiana Fever have been waiting for.

Zia Cooke - South Carolina

Zia Cooke - South Carolina

Image for article titled WNBA Draft Preview: If You Like Caitlin Clark, Here Are Players To Keep an Eye On
Photo: Maddie Meyer (Getty Images)

Zia Cooke has a very efficient, clean game. And we all know lack of turnovers is what separates the top teams from the middle of the pack.

Diamond Miller - Maryland

Diamond Miller - Maryland

Image for article titled WNBA Draft Preview: If You Like Caitlin Clark, Here Are Players To Keep an Eye On
Photo: Greg Fiume (Getty Images)

Most mock drafts have Diamond Miller going No. 2 to the Minnesota Lynx. Her ability to take over a game is what Minnesota needs to return to its perennial contender glory.

Jordan Horston - Tennessee

Jordan Horston - Tennessee

Image for article titled WNBA Draft Preview: If You Like Caitlin Clark, Here Are Players To Keep an Eye On
Photo: Steph Chambers (Getty Images)

With an intriguing combination of athleticism, playmaking, and efficient shooting, Jordan Horston is the kind of player who can excel on any roster or in any scheme.

Haley Jones - Stanford

Haley Jones - Stanford

Image for article titled WNBA Draft Preview: If You Like Caitlin Clark, Here Are Players To Keep an Eye On
Photo: Darryl Oumi (Getty Images)

Haley Jones is a versatile point forward with an all-around game that works for any team’s style. Once she improves her outside shooting, everyone else needs to look out.

Stephanie Soares - Iowa State

Stephanie Soares - Iowa State

Image for article titled WNBA Draft Preview: If You Like Caitlin Clark, Here Are Players To Keep an Eye On
Photo: Michael Hickey (Getty Images)

It’s hard for any team to pass up an athletic 6-6 center who can shoot. But Stephanie Soares suffered an ACL injury in January, which means she won’t be playing during the 2023 season. That could make some teams think twice about drafting her.

Brea Beal - South Carolina

Brea Beal - South Carolina

Image for article titled WNBA Draft Preview: If You Like Caitlin Clark, Here Are Players To Keep an Eye On
Photo: Kevin C. Cox (Getty Images)

While Brea Beal is solid on defense, her game does need to be more well-rounded for the pros. However, she’s got the potential to become the next Chelsea Gray or Kia Nurse.

Laeticia Amihere - South Carolina

Laeticia Amihere - South Carolina

Image for article titled WNBA Draft Preview: If You Like Caitlin Clark, Here Are Players To Keep an Eye On
Photo: Kevin C. Cox (Getty Images)

ESPN’s Mock Draft has Laeticia Amihere going to the Atlanta Dream at No. 8. Though that’s a good fit for her defensive skill set, I could also see her being picked up by the Dallas Wings or Indiana Fever.

Charisma Osborne - UCLA

Charisma Osborne - UCLA

Image for article titled WNBA Draft Preview: If You Like Caitlin Clark, Here Are Players To Keep an Eye On
Photo: Maddie Meyer (Getty Images)

Once she’s in the pros and doesn’t have to be everything to the team, Charisma Osborne should be able to relax into the best parts of her game and find all that untapped potential.

Celeste Taylor - Duke

Celeste Taylor - Duke

Image for article titled WNBA Draft Preview: If You Like Caitlin Clark, Here Are Players To Keep an Eye On
Photo: Lance King (Getty Images)

The league is full of amazing 3-point shooters, but Celeste Taylor’s size and aggression could be what separates her from the pack.

Lou Lopez Sénéchal - UConn

Lou Lopez Sénéchal - UConn

Image for article titled WNBA Draft Preview: If You Like Caitlin Clark, Here Are Players To Keep an Eye On
Photo: Steph Chambers (Getty Images)

There’s usually always a roster spot for solid shooters, but Lou Lopez Senechal will need to add more elements to her game.

Maddy Siegrist - Villanova

Maddy Siegrist - Villanova

Image for article titled WNBA Draft Preview: If You Like Caitlin Clark, Here Are Players To Keep an Eye On
Photo: Kevin C. Cox (Getty Images)

Maddy Siegrist’s 29.2 points per game made her the Division I scoring leader. Of course, there’s more to the WNBA than scoring, so it will be interesting to see how she looks to improve on defense.

