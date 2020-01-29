Wishful Thinking: Joe Biden Would Like Michelle Obama as His Running Mate

Photo : Scott Olson ( Getty Images )

Oh Joe Biden. What a poor, simple fool.

The Washington Examiner reports that at a campaign stop in Iowa, Joe Biden was asked by a man in the crowd would he appoint Obama for the Supreme Court and if so, which one. Biden responded with “Well, I sure would like Michelle to be the vice president.” Biden joins Pete Buttig ie g, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Andrew Yang, Amy Klobuchar, Tom Steyer and Michael Bloomberg in wanting the ultimate cheat code to the presidency. Granted, I’m sure Deval Patrick wants it more than any of them. Remember him? Of course you don’t.

Since we’re talking about things that we wish would happen but never will, I’m gonna need Electronic Arts to hurry up and drop the sequel to Def Jam Fight for NY. Hell, I’ll even take an HD remaster at this point. There is an entire generation of kids who don’t know what it’s like to get suplexed by Ghostface and that’s a shame. Hell if we’re just wishing for shit, I would sure like to stop taking L’s on the SNKRS app for once.

Unfortunately, just like Biden’s hope for Michelle Obama as a running mate, neither of those things are likely to ever happen. I mean for real, she’s out here getting nominated for Oscars, winning Grammys and going on what look to be incredible vacations with her husband. She ain’t got time for Biden’s foolishness. I sincerely expect her response to seeing Biden’s comment to be this:

If we’re keeping it firmly a buck , we all know that if Michelle decides to run for office it ain’t goin g to be as VP. So w hile Joe Biden may not have a chance at Michelle Obama being his running mate, hopefully, if we just believe, we can get a Def Jam Fight for LA.