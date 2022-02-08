Will Smith has clearly enjoyed his globe-spanning partnership with National Geographic. And in his efforts to keep that same energy, Variety reports that the actor, who was recently nominated for Best Actor and Best Picture at the Oscars for King Richard, is making another Disney+ exploration docuseries.

Per Variety, Pole to Pole will take him on “an expansive journey spanning different biomes, communities and landscapes across the Earth” from the South Pole to the North Pole—so go ahead and get your Santa Claus jokes out now.



“At National Geographic, our strategy is to tell bold, best-in-class stories that ignite curiosity and inspire people to explore and care about our world,” Courteney Monroe, president of National Geographic Content, said in a statement. “With premium, creatively ambitious shows from the very best storytellers in the world, we are bringing awe and wonder to the lives of global Disney+ subscribers with wildly entertaining National Geographic documentary series, feature documentary films, epic natural history and fact-based scripted drama.”

Following in the footsteps of Welcome to Earth, this is Smith’s second Disney+ National Geographic project. That series features the Hitch actor traveling with explorers to unique parts of the world. However, I would say that watching from home, while comfortably wearing sweatpants on the couch, is a fascinating—and much less dangerous—way to see some of the most interesting places on Earth.

Aside from traveling Pole to Pole, the former Fresh Prince is returning to his old stomping grounds as an executive producer on the upcoming Peacock drama Bel-Air, which is an updated re-imaging of his breakout sitcom. It’s set to premiere the first three episodes on Sunday, Feb. 13 (a.k.a. Super Bowl Sunday).

When he’s not exploring the world, the 53-year-old will next be seen in the film Emancipation, which tells the true story of one of our enslaved ancestors who escaped and joined the Union Army. Due to various production delays, the movie doesn’t have a release date yet, but when we know, you’ll know.