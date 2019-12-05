Wide Receiver Jordan Veasy Signs with the Washington Redskins After Participating in Colin Kaepernick's Workout

While Colin Kaepernick’s NFL workout in November has since been proven to be nothing more than a farce, it has been fruitful for one of the players hand-picked to participate.

Though Kap remains unsigned, the Washington Post reports the Washington Redskins have scooped up wide receiver Jordan Veasy. On Wednesday, he joined their practice squad and kept it real while discussing the importance of Kaepernick’s workout.



“It helped,” the 24-year-old told the Post. “That’s one of the reasons I wanted to be a part of it. Just being a part of the history of it and I knew it was going to help me.”



Prior to his recent signing, the former California Golden Bear went undrafted in 2018 then bounced around the league, playing for the Tennessee Titans, the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Buffalo Bills. With his career still struggling to truly take off, Veasy finally found the spotlight catching footballs during Kap’s Nov. 16 workout.



Years ago, Veasy and Kaepernick took a black representation in popular culture class together at the University of California, Berkeley, while Kap was still playing for the San Francisco 49ers. So when the Gadsen, Alabama, native got the word that the exiled quarterback would be working out for NFL scouts less than two hours away in Atlanta, Veasy knew it was his best shot to get back in the league.



“I was going to be in Gadsden running routes anyway,” Veasy told the Post. “Might as well run ‘em in front of some scouts.”



Following the workout, Veasy was in talks with the Cleveland Browns nine days later but was unable to secure a contract. However, earlier this week, after nearly a month of radio silence, Washington offered him a roster spot on their practice squad—based solely on the talent he demonstrated at Kap’s workout.



“It was surreal,” he said.



Indeed. If only Kap’s story had a similar ending.

